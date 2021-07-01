AUBURN
Michael W. and Linda L. Dross to Kristen E. Dross, 425 Bunker Hill Rd., 6/18/2021, $90,000.
National Res Svcs Inc to Mathew A. and Laurie L. Perkins, 41 Cedar Crest Ln., 6/14/2021, $790,000.
Alfred J. Carter to Jeremy M. and Amber Monroe, 93 Depot Rd., 6/15/2021, $440,000.
Adam I. and Amy D. Hayden to Robert E. and Kathryn A. Lockwood, 8 Quarry Ct., 6/18/2021, $690,000.
Warren D. and Kim I. Leppert to Paul and Andrea Michali, 30 Westminster Ln., 6/16/2021, $614,933.
BEDFORD
Esad Fazlic to Kyle A. and Kira T. Burt, 32 Back River Rd., 6/14/2021, $435,000.
Judy Partee Cable RET and Judy Partee-Cable to James K. and Joleen L. Dooley, 8 Dublin Ct., 6/15/2021, $900,000.
D and Audrey Monteith RET and Daniel Monteith to Kevin B. and Heather S. Mcdonald, 34 Greeley Hill Rd., 6/16/2021, $800,000.
Bedford County Farm LLC to Colleen J. and Jayzen M. Dayanghirang, Indian Rock Rd., Lot 6-34-4, 6/14/2021, $332,933.
Eric J. and Maria L. Morgan to Megan B. and Seth M. Mcdavitt, Mcafee Farm Rd., 6/15/2021, $802,000.
Eric J. and Maria L. Morgan to Megan B. and Seth M. Mcdavitt, Middleton Dr., 6/15/2021, $802,000.
Dermot P. and Lauryl B. Mcgowan to Jian Lin, 10 Mountain Rd., 6/18/2021, $585,000.
San Ken Holdings LLC to Thomas and Cathy Andrikowich, 399 New Boston Rd., 6/17/2021, $643,333.
Eric J. and Maria L. Morgan to Megan B. and Seth M. Mcdavitt, 11 Newbury Ln., 6/15/2021, $802,000.
Lisa M Steere 2015 RET and Lisa M. Steere to David M. and Lindsay P. Caban, 55 Oriole Dr., 6/18/2021, $730,000.
Jason M. and Samantha J. Farrow to Brendan E. Collins, 34 Proctor Rd., 6/14/2021, $531,000.
Lore FT and Gerald D. Lore to George D. and Patricia M. Bate, Riverwalk Bedford Condo, Unit 119, 6/14/2021, $350,000.
Douglas and Patricia Shoals to Christopher Mckiernan and Paige Wettroth, 46 S Hills Dr., 6/15/2021, $515,000.
Henry Ho to Ronald W. and Pamela M. Skilton, 30 Sandstone Dr., 6/15/2021, $370,000.
Paul and Diana Lachapelle to Soumya Mohanty and Lipsa Pattmaik, 23 Settlers Ct., 6/17/2021, $1,380,000.
Jonathan D. and Cynthia L. Gunn to Lisa and Gary Ferguson, 65 Stowell Rd., 6/14/2021, $606,000.
CANDIA
T and M Development LLC to Andrew D. and Jennie P. Nelson, 79 Pineview Dr., 6/14/2021, $442,666.
CHESTER
Mary L. Mccartney and US Bank NA to EDB Renovations LLC, 57 Great Oak Dr., 6/18/2021, $377,000.
Katherine B. and Michael S. Pisani to Andrea Z. Polzi and Janelle L. Roghair, 38 Jenkins Farm Rd., 6/18/2021, $600,000.
Jamie L. and Ryan J. Donovan to Jessica English and Mark Somerset, 1 Sandown Rd., 6/18/2021, $760,000.
Luann St Onge to Laura Lane Properties Inc, 202 Shepard Home Rd., 6/16/2021, $320,000.
DEERFIELD
BMT Construction LLC to Robert Titemore and Karen Landin, 42 Church St., 6/16/2021, $550,400.
Shelley R. and Matthew Reed to Jessica L. Dailey, 23 Raymond Rd., 6/15/2021, $465,000.
Aaron J. Cook and Qian Gao to Valerie J. and John G. Brodie, 51 Raymond Rd., 6/18/2021, $505,000.
DERRY
Melvin A. and Leila R. Bailey to Jonathan and Deborah Brush, 9 Adams Pond Rd., 6/18/2021, $446,000.
C and P Investments LLC to Hannah R. Ledek and Keenan Round, 10 Beacon Hill Rd., 6/16/2021, $595,933.
Martha Maunsell to Nicholas D. Cataldo and Johenly Medrano, 22 Brian Ave., Unit R, 6/18/2021, $330,000.
Stanley A. Spindler to Jeffrey T. and Clara L. Wilder, 3 Buttonwood Dr., 6/18/2021, $463,200.
Steven M. and Suzanne M. Mitchell to Andrew and Alicia Pomerantz, 13 Cemetery Rd., 6/15/2021, $425,000.
Edward A. VanNorman to Brundage Realty Group LLC, 9 Charlestown Pl., 6/16/2021, $125,000.
Lisa M. Branchina to Ciara Pizzo and Elijah Bogan, 93 Fordway Ext., Unit L, 6/16/2021, $257,000.
Richard M. and Michelle Robinson to Kimberly T. and Thiago Maia, 4 Joan St., 6/14/2021, $375,000.
Joseph E. and Lori A. Davidson to Corey M. Hamel and Abigail M. Davison, 5 Lorri Rd., 6/14/2021, $350,000.
Raymond T. Gordon and Joyce H. Ackerman to Brittany Doherty and Michael Grimmer, 18 N Shore Rd., 6/16/2021, $330,000.
Stephanie Buck to Michael S. Speight, 153 N Shore Rd., Unit L, 6/14/2021, $317,000.
Edward B. and Blanche S. Garone to Michael A. and Rebecca J. Garone, 48 Old Auburn Rd., 6/15/2021, $404,933.
Andrew W. Pomerantz to David Mbeauchesne and Danielle A. Perra, 14 Pelican Cir., Unit L, 6/15/2021, $319,000.
Kelsey Mentas and Michael Rogers to James D. Muise, 11 Phillip Rd., Unit R, 6/15/2021, $295,000.
Rhianna N. and Jesse D. Coleman to Sean F. and Lindsey S. Brown, 151 Rockingham Rd., Unit L, 6/15/2021, $250,000.
New Hampshire State Of to Cristian Jorge, 23 Spinnaker Dr., 6/17/2021, $340,000.
Joseph and Veryan Cunningham to Bruce T. and Dorothy F. Hellen, 30 Steele Rd., 6/16/2021, $924,000.
Judy Ballou to James H. Haggerty, 3 Tsienneto Rd., Unit 26, 6/17/2021, $165,000.
Mazzaglia FT and Barry T. Mazzaglia to Heather Tourville, 122 Walnut Hill Rd., Unit R, 6/16/2021, $230,000.
Jeffrey J. and Debra A. Baril to Christos and Jodie Tsirogianis, 5 Winter Hill Rd., 6/17/2021, $435,000.
DUNBARTON
Angels 3 RET and Shaun D. Milano to Alex Margiott and Jacquelyn Boudle-Margiott, 225 Mansion Rd., 6/18/2021, $512,000.
Kathleen and Raymond Huot to Nicole and Shawn Ledsome, 1255 Montalona Rd., 6/18/2021, $313,000.
Andrew and Marcie D. Kazanowski to John and Samantha Rogers, 42 Old Fort Ln., 6/14/2021, $460,000.
Christine T. and Jason C. Langevin to Nicholas P. Hanson, 11 Stephanie Rd., 6/14/2021, $349,000.
GOFFSTOWN
Tiffany D. and Troy Diamond to Nathan and Suzana Natola, 5 Harvey Dr., 6/16/2021, $525,000.
Strategic Cont Co LLC to Joselyn Bryant 2019 RET and Joselyn M. Bryant, 18 Lesnyk Rd., 6/16/2021, $675,000.
Moose Club Pk Rentals LLC to Sarah N. Laflcur, 132 Moose Club Park Rd., 6/16/2021, $275,000.
Steven B. Longhi to Dionne J. Quintal and Sean M. Pento, 139 Moose Club Park Rd., 6/14/2021, $265,000.
Jessica English to Steven C. Morin, 1 Oakwood Ln., Unit 4, 6/18/2021, $250,000.
Leo R. and Ruthann Champagne to Austin Stachura, 9-65 Shanty Rd., 6/17/2021, $60,000.
HOOKSETT
Andrew Wallach 3rd RET and Melissa M. Wallach to Bianca R. and Jorge Colon, 4 Almeda Ln., 6/14/2021, $360,000.
Joan Brackett and Alison Weeks to Linda J. and Patrick H. Englehart, 10 Cedar St., Unit 10, 6/14/2021, $282,000.
Stinson Hills LLC to Kendra E. and Scott W. Shidlovsky, 23 Colleen Cir., 6/14/2021, $625,533.
John M Kelly RET and John M. Kelly to Jacob M. Noury, 1338 Hooksett Rd., 6/16/2021, $450,000.
Barbara D Hallett RET and Barbara D. Hallett to Ralph C. Ascoli, 1465 Hooksett Rd., Unit 356, 6/15/2021, $225,000.
Lillian Lafond 2018 T and Laurel Manning to Kimberly and Zachary W. Ackles, 25 Main St., 6/18/2021, $360,000.
Berry Hill Estates LLC to Boissonneault FT and Donna Moody, 59 Mulberry Ln., Unit 59, 6/17/2021, $449,933.
James and Jennifer Zammuto to Eric and Jennifer Cavanna, 90 University Cir., 6/17/2021, $500,000.
LITCHFIELD
Mwb Holdings Corp to Sabrina and Jessie Ngo, 6 Spicebush Cir., 6/16/2021, $540,000.
Ronald T. and Debra A. Halvorsen to Daniel and Nicole StJean, 26 Talent Rd., 6/16/2021, $404,000.
LONDONDERRY
Hunter V. and Jake W. Butler to Ning Sun and Yugang Yuan, 86 Adams Rd., Unit A, 6/14/2021, $450,000.
Button Woods 2 LLC to Elizabeth J. Petry, 6 Button Dr., 6/16/2021, $412,000.
Sproul FT and Lavin F. Sproul to Ginger E. and Winston R. Moore, Cardinal Cir., 6/17/2021, $685,000.
Stabile Hm At Londonderry to Carl Annese and Sharon J. Bryan, 5 Catesby Ln., 6/15/2021, $631,333.
Albert F. Glaeser and Hester E. Gleaser to Melanie Joseph and Lawrence Tierney, 20 Chestnut Hill Dr., 6/14/2021, $520,000.
Kevin C. and Katlyn N. Mckenzie to John D. and Leia M. Arena, 6 Coin St., 6/14/2021, $370,533.
Cross Farm Dev LLC to Santo S. and Carol C. Pirri, Cross Farm Condo, Unit 45, 6/18/2021, $543,933.
Property Possible Inc to NH Sustainable Comm LLC, Gilcreast Rd., 6/17/2021, $940,000.
J D and C M Mays RET and Terri L. Shawver to Kevin R. and Lynne M. Welsh, 60 Hardy Rd., 6/18/2021, $414,000.
C A Christensen T and Daniel P. Christensen to Jody E. Andreson and Daniel M. Anderson, High Range Rd., 6/18/2021, $260,000.
Button Woods 2 LLC to Gautham Kunapareddy, 9 Horizon Dr., 6/16/2021, $409,933.
Joshua S. and Sarah L. Loui to Daniel J. Kirks, 42 Mammoth Rd., 6/15/2021, $390,000.
William J. Donaghey to Julie A. Gadziala, 32 Mohawk Dr., Unit B, 6/14/2021, $335,000.
Jemco Properties LLC to John J. and Kay-Elaine S. Girard, 3 Silas Rock Dr., 6/15/2021, $720,000.
Wendell 2017 FT and Gary S. Wendell to Eric and Theresa F. Hanson, 2 Watercrest Dr., 6/16/2021, $645,000.
Darren J. Brigham to American Intl Sol LLC, 3 Weymouth Rd., Unit A, 6/17/2021, $390,000.
American Intl Relocation to Shahid and Afshan Khan, 3 Weymouth Rd., Unit A, 6/17/2021, $390,000.
Ryann and Paul Trainor to Katlyn N. and Kevin C. Mckenzie, 113 Wiley Hill Rd., 6/14/2021, $435,000.
Mary M. Rieger to Arnold W. and Brenda T. Johnston, 199 Winding Pond Rd., Unit 199, 6/17/2021, $285,000.
MANCHESTER
Richard C. Boisvert and Jeanne M. Boisevert to D and S L Talbot RET and Denis B. Talbot, Amoskeag St., 6/18/2021, $46,000.
Colin T. Merritt to Bhargav Rana, 107 Arlington St., 6/16/2021, $355,000.
52 Chandler Ter Invs LP to 711 Beech St LLC, 711 Beech St., 6/16/2021, $465,000.
Zachary E. and Marquetta S. Eaton to Kyle and Johanna Kimmel, 43 Belmont St., 6/16/2021, $350,000.
Sean P. Nolan to Jessica R. Lague, 183 Blodget St., 6/16/2021, $410,000.
Elizabeth A. Collins to Pedro M. Rios-Rivera and Zoraida C. Medina, 369 Blucher St., Unit 369, 6/18/2021, $250,000.
Stephen J Vieira 2020 RET and Scott J. Vieira to Joaquin E. and Betzy R. Gomez, 827 Bridge St., 6/17/2021, $315,000.
Juan C. and Michele C. Arista to Christopher A. and Tammy L. Roberts, 90 Calvert Cir., 6/17/2021, $345,000.
Daniel Trongeau and Stephanie Janes to Sunilda Liriano, 102 Cilley Rd., 6/18/2021, $310,000.
Richard C. Boisvert and Jeanne M. Boisevert to D and S L Talbot RET and Denis B. Talbot, Coolidge Ave., 6/18/2021, $46,000.
Afford Able Homes LLC to Kimberly Wozniak, 53 Dutton St., 6/16/2021, $260,000.
Alan H. Yeaton to 1650 Elm Street 401 LLC, 1650 Elm St., Unit 401, 6/18/2021, $200,000.
Leonard and Melissa Hodgkins to Adrianna L. and Melanie A. Rodriguez, 121 Faith Ln., 6/18/2021, $330,000.
Camden C. Marble to Drew Cummings, 913 Fox Hollow Way, Unit 913, 6/17/2021, $255,800.
Richard Tylec to Roland F. and Patricia P. StGermain, 86 Grand Ave., 6/16/2021, $310,200.
Shirley M Coons IRT and Randy A. Currier to Lisa Szpak, 19 Hackett Hill Rd., Unit 19, 6/15/2021, $323,000.
384 Hanover Street LLC to Jake Theriault, 384 Hanover St., 6/18/2021, $450,000.
Jacobson RET and Linda J. Jacobson to Nicole S. Delanoy, 414 Hanover St., 6/18/2021, $355,000.
Leo and Marilyn Brunette RET and Lee Brunette to Murat and Adina Mahmutovic, Huse Rd., 6/14/2021, $410,000.
Michael C. and Michelle M. Ouellette to Samban Sambath and Nickole Taylor, 226 Lafayette St., 6/18/2021, $255,933.
James C. Chessie to Thomas and Lori Nolan, 355 Lindstrom Ln., 6/14/2021, $1,100,000.
33 Lodge St LLC to Olusola Abdul, 33 Lodge St., 6/14/2021, $380,000.
Clay Cliffs Prop LLC to Daniel Casanova and Meaghan Andree, 756 Mammoth Rd., 6/14/2021, $315,000.
Arnold David Est and Ruth A. Williamson to Taif S. Nouri and Zaynab M. Mahmod, Manchester St., Lot 53, 6/14/2021, $210,000.
Arnold David Est and Ruth A. Williamson to Taif S. Nouri and Zaynab M. Mahmod, Manchester St., Lot 31, 6/14/2021, $210,000.
Arnold David Est and Ruth A. Williamson to Taif S. Nouri and Zaynab M. Mahmod, Manchester St., Lot 30, 6/14/2021, $210,000.
Arnold David Est and Ruth A. Williamson to Taif S. Nouri and Zaynab M. Mahmod, Manchester St., Lot 96, 6/14/2021, $210,000.
Arnold David Est and Ruth A. Williamson to Taif S. Nouri and Zaynab M. Mahmod, Manchester St., Lot 52, 6/14/2021, $210,000.
Richard W. and Susan P. Gabert to Kevin J. and Lisa M. Haggerty, 377 Manchester St., Unit A, 6/15/2021, $200,000.
Richard W. and Susan P. Gabert to Kevin J. and Lisa M. Haggerty, 377 Manchester St., Unit B, 6/15/2021, $200,000.
Richard W. and Susan P. Gabert to Kevin J. and Lisa M. Haggerty, 379 Manchester St., 6/15/2021, $200,000.
Richard W. and Susan P. Gabert to Kevin J. and Lisa M. Haggerty, 393 Manchester St., 6/15/2021, $200,000.
James W. Craig and Patricia Barstow to Mary Ann Road LLC, Mary Ann Rd., Lot 39, 6/15/2021, $339,000.
Carmen Kearney to Luke Zollman, 63 Mary Ann Rd., 6/16/2021, $365,000.
James W. Craig and Patricia Barstow to Morton Street LLC, 14 Morton St., 6/15/2021, $330,000.
Ellen W Paquin RET and Ethan A. Paquin to Alexander and Andrew Milford, 95 N Adams St., 6/16/2021, $500,000.
Christopher J. Despinosa and Rachelle D. Espinosa to Nermin Durgutovie and Elvira Cikaric, 25 Pomodoro Cir., 6/17/2021, $475,000.
Mary Gosselin to Tessa J. Coleman and Nicholas A. Smith, 200 Purdue St., 6/16/2021, $286,000.
Ga Investco LLC to Nicholas Key, Quirin St., Lot 4096, 6/14/2021, $128,000.
Ga Investco LLC to Nicholas Key, Quirin St., Lot 3492, 6/14/2021, $128,000.
Peter and Kathleen M. Beauchemin to Valon Syla, 20 Robert Ct., Unit A, 6/14/2021, $152,000.
Ryan E. Schiebout to Park Premises LLC, 581 S Beech St., 6/18/2021, $480,000.
SE Homes LLC to Chingsung Chang, 77 Sprague St., Unit 77, 6/18/2021, $249,000.
Hillsdale College to Christopher J. Meyer and Margaret A. Lafuze, 340 Spruce St., 6/16/2021, $404,000.
Joseph C. and Ruthann G. Adams to Kristin A. Ruston, 88 Westwind Dr., 6/16/2021, $440,000.
MERRIMACK
Cameron White RET and Cameron White to David Brown, 8 Adams Ave., Unit 8, 6/16/2021, $270,000.
Hampshire Ventures Inc to Mathew J. Greenan and Michelle C. Zullo, 4 Cider Ct., 6/18/2021, $545,800.
R and K Mcintyre T and Russell P. Mcintyre to Ambrose 2007 FT and Barry P. Ambrose, 5 Erla Rd., 6/15/2021, $500,000.
Scott A. and Wendy G. Freeman to Robert and Mary E. Muszynski, Lantern Ln., Lot 20, 6/14/2021, $501,000.
Ronald A. and Kathleen M. Carey to Nathan D. and Jocelyn T. Gagne, 32 Maidstone Dr., 6/15/2021, $467,000.
P A and R M Stemkowski RET and Robyne M. Stemkowski to Stephen W. and Alyson L. Mcmahan, 11 Sandhill Dr., 6/16/2021, $400,000.
NASHUA
Courtney K. Maszczak to Ramiro Villa, 84 Bluestone Dr., Unit 84, 6/15/2021, $230,000.
28 Broad Street LLC to First Chrch Of Christ Sci, 28 Broad St., Unit 65, 6/15/2021, $500,000.
28 Broad Street LLC to First Chrch Of Christ Sci, 28 Broad St., Unit 74, 6/15/2021, $500,000.
28 Broad Street LLC to First Chrch Of Christ Sci, 28 Broad St., Unit 71, 6/15/2021, $500,000.
28 Broad Street LLC to First Chrch Of Christ Sci, 28 Broad St., Unit 1, 6/15/2021, $500,000.
28 Broad Street LLC to First Chrch Of Christ Sci, 28 Broad St., Unit 18, 6/15/2021, $500,000.
28 Broad Street LLC to First Chrch Of Christ Sci, 28 Broad St., Unit 2, 6/15/2021, $500,000.
Davis Robert A Jr Est and Mark A. Davis to Dream Homes Corp, 20 Cherokee Ave., 6/18/2021, $280,100.
Autumn House Prop and Mgmt to Shane O. and Sharon A. Burns, 111 Coburn Ave., Unit 89, 6/14/2021, $321,000.
Peter J. and Amanda M. Sanborn to Daniel Grayson, 111 Coburn Ave., Unit 115, 6/18/2021, $312,000.
First Chrch Of Christ Scn to Crimson Properties LLC, Concord St., Lot 17, 6/14/2021, $800,000.
First Chrch Of Christ Scn to Crimson Properties LLC, Concord St., Lot 18, 6/14/2021, $800,000.
First Chrch Of Christ Scn to Crimson Properties LLC, Concord St., Lot 49, 6/14/2021, $800,000.
Mary H. and Richard J. Greene to Corey J. and Chelsea E. Cotnoir, 38 Concord St., 6/15/2021, $425,000.
Ronald L. Heureux to Jason A. Cranford and Stephanie Nolan, 21 Cross St., 6/15/2021, $470,000.
Krista L Brouillard RET and Krista L. Brouillard to Brandon C. and Maria Townsend, 4 Danbury Rd., 6/14/2021, $514,933.
Liilihan Chevalier Heim T and Lillian Chevalier-Heim to Marie F. and Gerald G. Mayotte, 160 Daniel Webster Hwy., Unit 223, 6/18/2021, $385,000.
David Conn to Harry and Mary P. Dermer, E Dunstable Rd., 6/15/2021, $226,933.
Judith G James 2019 T and Judith G. James to Shannon Hansen, 28 E Pearl St., Unit A, 6/17/2021, $245,000.
Flynn Radziewicz RET and Margaret R. Surviving to Lida F. and Luis F. Zapata, 34 Granite St., 6/15/2021, $395,000.
Nancy L. King to Anna Kondratenok, Kessler Farm Condo, Unit 292, 6/16/2021, $505,000.
Jette FT and Dennis W. Jette to Gateway Homes LLC, Linwood St., 6/14/2021, $135,000.
Northpeak Prop Sol LLC to Sok Kioeng and Nimol Am, 96 Linwood St., 6/15/2021, $400,000.
Tai Deh and Hwei-Fang Hsu to Robin and Larry Golub, 16 Newburgh Rd., Unit 126, 6/15/2021, $274,000.
Richard W. Robards to Stephen and Sharyl P. Desruisseaux, Oakland Ave., Lot 29, 6/14/2021, $355,000.
Richard W. Robards to Stephen and Sharyl P. Desruisseaux, Oakland Ave., Lot 30, 6/14/2021, $355,000.
Craig R. Ege to Andre N. Gomes and Khanin Z. Yu, 37 Paul Ave., 6/14/2021, $350,000.
James L. and Michelle L. Carriere to Raymond D. and Jasmine D. Raymond, 48 Pennichuck St., 6/18/2021, $360,000.
2MJ5 Holdings LLC to 16 Rail Square LLC, 16 Railroad Sq., 6/18/2021, $1,379,000.
Kami and Kami J. Nolet to John and Alicia Adley, 35 Richmond St., 6/18/2021, $360,000.
Roy W. and Patricia Hugenberger to Shalalys Rodriguez, 20-22 Sawyer St., 6/16/2021, $425,000.
Edixa Jimenez and Alejandro Perez to Jose and Jessica Faria, 48 Sawyer St., 6/17/2021, $375,000.
Edixa Jimenez and Alejandro Perez to Jose and Jessica Faria, 93 Sawyer St., 6/17/2021, $375,000.
EJR Homes Inc to Ana P. Pancine and Gilson P. Dasilva, 36 Shingle Mill Rd., 6/17/2021, $470,000.
David Conn to Harry and Mary P. Dermer, Spit Brook Rd., 6/15/2021, $226,933.
14 Spring Street LLC to Hidden Springs LLC, 14 Spring St., 6/17/2021, $216,000.
John S Delmonte RET and John S. Delmonte to Vinod Radhakrishnan and Ramya Mattummal, 72 Stillwater Dr., Unit 72, 6/16/2021, $330,000.
Ana P. Pancine and Regina Cunha to Irna Volkow, 9 Strawberry Bank Rd., Unit 23, 6/17/2021, $180,000.
Greg J. and Mary A. Kelly to Stephanie Vassilltion, 60 Tenby Dr., 6/18/2021, $365,000.
Michele M. Lutz to Tracey S. Clement, 22 Thoreau Dr., 6/16/2021, $430,000.
Steven M. Chagnon and Nancy N. Maserejian to Maria H. Beraldi-Antunes and Joao A. Antunes-Catenacci, 10-12 Underhill St., 6/16/2021, $435,000.
John P. Goulart to Jodi L. Smith, 7 Wakefield Dr., 6/14/2021, $385,000.
NEW BOSTON
Brian J. and Cheryl A. Masi to Patrick G. Oconnor and Cornelia Laverty-Oconnor, Bedford Rd., Lot 4, 6/16/2021, $286,666.
Kristen G. and Chad J. Tschida to Dara L. Garretson, 490 Bedford Rd., 6/18/2021, $430,000.
Thomas and Sandra Judd RET and Sandra Judd to Sandra J. Cercola and Ronald J. Cereola, Carriage Rd., 6/14/2021, $575,333.
M W and K J Wilson RET and Mark W. Wilson to Kathy Phillips, 57 Highland Rd., 6/18/2021, $825,000.
Edward J. and Kathleen M. Boyle to Michael and Lauren Roberson, 74 Jessica Ln., 6/17/2021, $525,000.
PEMBROKE
Neil F. Pelosi to Marie R. and Robert A. Mailhot, 2nd Range Rd., 6/14/2021, $230,000.
Arthur P. and Maryann Ebert to Argus and Nicole Murphy, 433 Borough Rd., 6/16/2021, $310,000.
Continental Paving Inc to Young William Prop LLC, 802 E Ricker Rd., 6/15/2021, $1,000,000.
BMT Construction LLC to Allyson and Keith Gelinas, 651 N Pembroke Rd., 6/16/2021, $495,000.
Diana E. and Paul A. Young to David H. and Kimberly A. Castle, 330 Pembroke St., 6/15/2021, $310,000.
RAYMOND
Mark J. and Holly A. Lord-Paquin to Ryan Driscoll, 2 Bayou Dr., 6/15/2021, $360,000.
Poole Metal Fabrication to Hill Top RE Holdings LLC, 3 Chester Rd., 6/14/2021, $310,000.
Thomas J. and Kerry A. Brannan to Connor A. and Amelia L. Mcleod, 3 Ham Rd., 6/16/2021, $480,000.
River Vly Dev Corp to Steven K. and Jo-Ann Carleton, Kendall Ln., 6/16/2021, $479,933.
Suzanne Quinlan RET and Suzanne Quinlan to Ferrara NH T and Carmen M. Ferrara, 48 Patriots Way, Unit 48, 6/14/2021, $270,000.
Justin C. and Nicole M. Whipple to Timothy Lotterhand and Ashley Odonnell, 30 Pond Rd., 6/14/2021, $489,933.
WEARE
Dana R. and Heather A. Pellerin to Gary D. Wrobel, 35 Collins Landing Rd., Unit 28, 6/17/2021, $260,000.
Steven Carnevale and Georgina V. Young to Jerry M. and Sheryl R. Gilbert, 33 Cortland Ave., 6/15/2021, $575,000.
Nbac Corp to K Hill Builders LLC and Shawn Lortie, Duck Pond Rd., 6/14/2021, $83,000.
Nbac Corp to K Hill Builders LLC and Shawn Lortie, Duck Pond Rd., 6/16/2021, $83,000.
Nbac Corp to Duck Pond LLC, Duck Pond Rd., 6/18/2021, $87,533.
Duck Pond LLC to Denise Kopko, Duck Pond Rd., 6/18/2021, $645,000.
Whitetail Com Dev LLC to Raymond Johnson, 30 Old Mill Rd., 6/18/2021, $200,000.
Robert J. Oakes to Woodridge Properties LLC, Peaslee Hill Rd., 6/14/2021, $19,533.
Nbac Corp to K Hill Builders LLC and Shawn Lortie, Route 114, 6/14/2021, $83,000.
Nbac Corp to K Hill Builders LLC and Shawn Lortie, Route 114, 6/16/2021, $83,000.
Nbac Corp to Duck Pond LLC, Route 114, 6/18/2021, $87,533.
Duck Pond LLC to Denise Kopko, 5 Ski Tow Rd., 6/18/2021, $645,000.
Nbac Corp to Duck Pond LLC, 5 Ski Tow Rd., 6/18/2021, $87,533.
Whitetail Com Dev LLC to Raymond Johnson, 30 Whitehill Ln., 6/18/2021, $200,000.
Alice Veiga Separate PT and Alice Veiga to Lock and Kay Prop Grp LLC, 26 Wildwood Rd., 6/16/2021, $26,000.