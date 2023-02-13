food-prep

There are multiple ways to streamline meal prep for more efficient weeknight cooking.

 Scott Suchman for The Washington Post

As lovely as the idea of eating food cooked from scratch “a la minute” for every meal sounds, it is entirely out of reach for all except the most privileged in terms of time and/or resources.

But all is not lost for the rest of us. You might be familiar with meal planning, but a close relative is meal prepping, which involves crossing a few tasks off the week’s cooking to-do list to make getting food on the table in the days that follow much simpler — and in many instances — more flavorful.