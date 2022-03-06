The New Hampshire Department of Transportation will begin maintenance work on the Exit 17 Hoit Road bridge spanning I-93 in Concord on Monday, March 14.
During the first few weeks the contractor will work during the day on Hoit Road to install Jersey barriers, and on the fixed staging in the median area, as well as the two abutment ends of bridge, and lane closures will be established for the project.
In early April, weather permitting, crews will begin repainting the bridge steel from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. and nighttime lane closures on I-93, northbound and southbound, will be required for 10 weeks. Northbound and southbound travel lanes will be open during the day.
In addition, the Exit 17 northbound off-ramp will be closed during the nighttime hours when crews are working on that side of the bridge. Motorists will be informed to detour to the I-93, Exit 18 to reverse directions to use Exit 17 south off-ramp.
When crews are working on I-93 south at Exit 17 the westbound ramp will be closed but the Exit 17 eastbound ramp will remain open.
During the 10 weeks of the project, the I-93 South Exit 17 East off ramp/Hoit Road merge lane will be closed to all traffic.
A temporary stop sign will be in effect at the Exit 17 eastbound off ramp. The lane closure work zone will remain in effect during all hours of day and night.
This work is part of the $1,668,765 Concord, Ashland, Campton 41706 project.
Modern Protective Coatings of Hudson is the prime contractor for the project, which is scheduled to be completed in early May.
Organizers of the "People's Convoy" say they are planning to circle their armada of trucks, cars and SUVs around the Washington, D.C., Beltway on Sunday morning and into the workweek at the minimum speed limit to slow traffic and get their message to lawmakers.
Kenneth M. Duberstein, a consummate political insider who won the respect of policymakers and power brokers on both sides of the aisle and reached the peak of his influence during the Reagan administration, serving as the president’s final chief of staff, died Wednesday at a hospital in Wash…
LIKE MOST DOGS, my dogs love chewing things. I am really careful about what I give them to chew, and I supervise. Over the years, I’ve heard some horror stories related to objects that dogs have chewed. A young Mastiff puppy that I had bred and sold chewed a stick — just a regular stick. Unk…
During winter, I catch glimpses of crows as they fly swiftly over our valley, cawing, or gather in small groups to feed on roadkill along the highway. Sometimes I find their wandering tracks leading to holes in the snow where a crow probed for food.