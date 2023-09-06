A 222-mile fiber optic cable will bring faster and more reliable high-speed internet to homes, schools, hospitals and businesses in Grafton County, thanks to a $12 million federal grant to build and improve broadband.

The project will create an open-access, middle-mile fiber-optic network throughout Grafton County, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce. Grafton is ranked 4 out of 10 among Granite State counties with the least availability of 100 Mbps broadband service. The backbone cable will facilitate internet speeds of up to 1Gbps to homes and businesses, according to the commerce department. Some 6,100 households or 12% of the rural county’s total are considered unserved according to the definition used by the National Institute of Standards and Technology.