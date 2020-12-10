The Merrimack County House of Corrections is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak, the county announced Thursday afternoon.
According to a news release from the Merrimack County Department of Corrections, the jail learned on Dec. 4 that five inmates had COVID-19, after the National Guard tested inmates earlier that week.
This week, the department has found 14 more COVID-19 cases. Nineteen people in the jail are known to be infected with the virus.
In a news release, the department said the jail is quarantining people who may have been exposed to the virus, asking staff and inmates about their health, distributing protective equipment to inmates and staff and testing continues at the jail.
Over the last two weeks, more than 1,000 people in Merrimack County as a whole have tested positive for COVID-19, according to state health department data.
Other jails have seen COVID-19 outbreaks and clusters this year. In the spring, people detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the Strafford County jail tested positive for COVID-19. The Rockingham County House of Corrections dealt with an outbreak in August.
There is also a growing outbreak at the New Hampshire State Prison.