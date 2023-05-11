SEABROOK — Roughly three weeks after a stabbing took place in the area of Route 286 and South Main Street, local residents Trisha Eaton, 36, and Robert Eaton, 35, were taken into custody Tuesday without incident, police reported.

Trisha Eaton was charged with second-degree assault and falsifying physical evidence while Robert Eaton was charged with obstructing government administration. Both were held in preventive detention until their expected arraignments today (Wednesday).