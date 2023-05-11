SEABROOK — Roughly three weeks after a stabbing took place in the area of Route 286 and South Main Street, local residents Trisha Eaton, 36, and Robert Eaton, 35, were taken into custody Tuesday without incident, police reported.
Trisha Eaton was charged with second-degree assault and falsifying physical evidence while Robert Eaton was charged with obstructing government administration. Both were held in preventive detention until their expected arraignments today (Wednesday).
On Thursday, April 20, at approximately 2:30 pm., local officers responded to the area of Route 286 and South Main Street for a report of a man who had been stabbed. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, who was subsequently transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital by the Seabrook Fire Department.
Seabrook police were assisted by New Hampshire State Police, New Hampshire Fish & Game, the Hampton Police Department, the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office, the Salisbury Police Department and the Seabrook Fire Department.
"The collaborative efforts of the agencies involved allowed for the timely identification of the suspects in this case. The initial response and the solid work of our investigators at Seabrook PD resulted in the arrests made today," Seabrook police Chief Brett Walker said Tuesday.
Anyone with additional information on this investigation is asked to contact Detective Zachary Bunszell or Lt. Timothy Mone at the Seabrook Police Department 603-474-5200.
Anyone wishing to provide information on illegal activities can report the information to the Seabrook Police Department at 603-474-5200 or through Crimeline for the Hamptons via 603-929-1222 or https://www.facebook.com/hamptoncrimeline.
