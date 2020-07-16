ALLENSTOWN
Matthew C. and Megan Hanson to Amanda K. Hussey, 16 Townhouse Rd., Unit 16, 07/01/2020, $142,000.
AUBURN
JCB LLC to Jacob Hunter-Schlichte, 208 Bunker Hill Rd., 07/02/2020, $415,000.
Nicole R. Witham to Sandra T. Guide, 272 Chester Rd., 07/02/2020, $260,000.
Peabody Lakeside Prop LLC to David Haddad, Mill Rd., 07/01/2020, $150,000.
Chisholm 2018 T and Charles F. Chisholm to Jeffrey A. and Lisa Wardyga, 176 Windsor Dr., 06/29/2020, $570,000.
BEDFORD
Kathy Peppers to Theodore A. and Rachel R. Casey, 163 Back River Rd., 07/01/2020, $375,000.
V J Danielson 2008 T and Valerie J. Danielson to Evans M. and Tanze C. Francois, 15 Checkerberry Ln., 06/30/2020, $475,000.
Corey R. and Dennise K. Adams to Elisabeth Wrede, 5 Churchill Ct, Unit 5, 06/30/2020, $265,000.
2 Cote Lane LLC to Creative Spaces LLC, 2 Cote Ln., Unit 1, 06/30/2020, $188,000.
William L. and Nancy K. Vardaro to David A. and Kathleen P. Ports, 21 Farmhouse Rd., 07/02/2020, $539,933.
Richard and Mary J. Jansson to Gerald and Sherri L. Royer, 12 Golden Dr., 06/29/2020, $459,933.
Richards FT and Robert Richards to Deana M Fassio FT and Deana M. Fassio, 25 Highland Farms Dr., 06/29/2020, $360,000.
Kevin H. and Holly M. Hsu to RN PT and Ronald S. Carvell, 31 Kahliko Ln., 06/29/2020, $635,000.
Stanley J. and Belinda M. King to Kevin Hughes, 52 N Amherst Rd., 06/29/2020, $400,000.
Beaver FT and Mary J. Beaver to Brittany Doyle, 9 Summer Snow Ln., Unit 9, 06/30/2020, $289,000.
Robert L Fargo RET and Robert L. Fargo to Trais J. Beebe, 28 Tinker Rd., 06/29/2020, $270,000.
CANDIA
Jennifer Caron to Carissa C. Foley, 53 Pine Ridge Dr., 07/02/2020, $381,000.
Jeremy R. Gill to Kevin M. and Sarah L. Kelly, 274 South Rd., 07/01/2020, $555,000.
CHESTER
T Wade Bouldry-Salinas to James A. Guanci and Natalia Gorea, 75 Chester St., 06/29/2020, $390,000.
Wicombs Way LLC to Samantha Murray and Adam C. Knowlton, 29 Willcombs Way, 06/30/2020, $524,133.
DEERFIELD
132 North Rd LLC to Sara J. Severance and Stephanie A. Sanford, 134 North Rd., 07/02/2020, $345,000.
David and Michelle A. Crummey to Krista Gazzola, 39 Perry Rd., 07/01/2020, $340,000.
Ficek Irene J Est and Donald J. Ficek to Shelley R. and Matthew Reed, Route 107, 06/30/2020, $227,000.
DERRY
Lisa M Spofford RET and Lisa M. Desisto to Sergio A. Patino-Tamayo, 10 Al St., Unit L, 07/02/2020, $200,000.
Ronald J. Ferreira to Jericho Howell, 10 Al St., Unit R, 07/01/2020, $192,600.
Robert and Diane M. Green to Alex T. and Gary K. Rudis, 17 Brady Ave., 07/01/2020, $350,000.
Kevin Bourassa and Stella Guinn to Dawn M. and Ronald J. Zanazzo, 7 Chester Rd., Unit 111, 07/01/2020, $315,000.
Jesse Jean to Eric Jablonski and Nikko Tremblay, 7 Cir.cle Dr., 06/29/2020, $460,000.
Duane P. and Debra A. Baron to Michael J. Borges, 52 Conleys Grove Rd., Unit L, 06/30/2020, $315,066.
Joanne Termine to Daniel F. Hughes, 7 Damore Ln., 06/29/2020, $125,000.
Guiseppina Amato to 6060 Properties LLC, Damren Rd., 06/29/2020, $255,000.
Gay G. Beers to Christopher R. and Daniele E. Cunha, 124 E Broadway, 07/02/2020, $360,000.
Magoon FT and Paul R. Magoon to Jeffrey S. Panzero, English Range Rd., 07/01/2020, $380,000.
David B. Benedict to Amy Wilkins and Ronnie R. Carman, 224 Hampstead Rd., 07/02/2020, $360,000.
John R. and Chandler H. Cruz to BGRS Relocation Inc, 10 Harvest Dr., 06/29/2020, $587,000.
BGRS Relocation Inc to Thomas J. and Alyssa B. Thomas, 10 Harvest Dr., 06/29/2020, $587,000.
William A. and Antoinette M. Lionhood to Esteban Castillo, 13 Harvest Dr., 06/29/2020, $610,000.
David J Roy FT and David J. Roy to Anthony Crivello, 31 Highland Ave., 06/30/2020, $285,000.
Adam E. Carver and Alexandra J. Ryder to Nathan and Jenna Hurteau, 22 Juniper Rd., Unit R, 07/01/2020, $200,000.
Sinh and Elizabeth Nguyen to Michael Gabardi, 5 Ledgewood Dr., 07/01/2020, $152,000.
Proulx FT and Beverly A. Proulx to Arthur M. and Diane L. Pitari, 3 Lorri Rd., 07/01/2020, $412,000.
Ann and Ricardo Ramos to Thomas Sokolski, 81 N High St., Unit 13, 06/30/2020, $270,000.
George S. Dias to Andrew J. Glaeser, 81 N High St., Unit 19, 06/29/2020, $259,933.
Daniel S. and Mary T. Hagan to Jeffrey E. and Kimberly H. Richards, 1 Newhouse Dr., 06/29/2020, $350,000.
Lifestyle Hm Of Derry NH to Redmond FT and Dana W. Redmond, Oakwood Condo, Unit 23, 06/29/2020, $319,000.
Gaetano and Antonia Cilluffo to Ivan and Gloria K. Rubio, 19 Phillip Rd., Unit R, 07/01/2020, $269,933.
Simpsons Painting Inc to Jaxson Enterprises LLC, 131 Rockingham Rd., 06/30/2020, $725,000.
Ryan J. Frasca to Rebecca Cutino, 40 South Ave., 06/30/2020, $240,000.
BR 10 Lot LLC to Victor and Maria Moniz, 15 Steele Rd., 07/01/2020, $125,000.
Zachary E. and Patricia L. Johnson to Timothy A. Smith, 21 Sunset Ave., 06/30/2020, $339,000.
Charles M. Polinger and Tony M. Neto to Heidy F. Dalacruz, 8 Tiger Tail Cir., Unit L, 06/29/2020, $249,933.
Benjamin C. Mead to Nihat Ertas, 5 Tsienneto Rd., Unit 121, 06/30/2020, $240,000.
Pennichuck Water Works to Maison Belle LLC, 07/02/2020, $100,000.
Fleury FT and Darryl R. Fleury to Davi Carsen, 07/02/2020, $334,600.
GOFFSTOWN
Strategic Cntrctng Co LLC to Erik and Kirsty Strand, 18 Checkerberry Ln., 06/30/2020, $635,000.
Jaime M. Dupuis to Mary A. Hassick, 8 Conestoga Ct, Unit B, 07/02/2020, $215,000.
Carrie E. Amorim-Good to Jordan D. and Samantha S. Estevez, 43 Fieldstone Dr., 07/02/2020, $370,000.
Caleb D. Gilbert to Kenneth L. Mccarron and Charlene R. Mccaron, 47 Fieldstone Dr., 06/30/2020, $395,000.
Don A. and Tammy J. Stairs to Kevin W. Greene and Chelsea L. Hale, 142 Locust Hill Rd., 07/02/2020, $435,000.
Albert M. and Diane Rizzotti to L and E Propreties LLC, Orchard St., 06/29/2020, $170,000.
Louise Arlene Burns T and Sarah S. Ambrogi to Alex and Allison L. Gay, 5 Palomino Ct, Unit B, 07/02/2020, $215,000.
Mark Danis to Kimberly A. and Jonathan E. Gagne, 80 Wallace Rd., 06/29/2020, $386,000.
HOOKSETT
Lorraine B Vallee IRT and Susan J. Searah to Carolyn L. and William R. Coll, 7 Dogwood Dr., Unit 7, 07/02/2020, $269,000.
Mary Provencal-Lefebvre to Cynthia and John Vondenhuevel, Farmer Rd., 06/29/2020, $309,000.
Elizabeth L. and Mark S. Stay to Bethany and Keith Judge, 49 Farmer Rd., 06/29/2020, $393,000.
Ashley and Mark Huelsmann to Dawn A. Corrente, 1 Gailor Ln., 06/30/2020, $420,000.
Richard and Ronald Cote to NH Home Buyers LLC, 26 Hale Ave., 06/29/2020, $147,533.
Mary E. Davis to Michelle Mcsweeney, 1465 Hooksett Rd., Unit 152, 07/01/2020, $264,533.
Audra and Morgan Lovejoy to Jennifer A. Caron, 18 Julia Dr., 06/30/2020, $439,000.
Lisa A. Smith and Lisa A. Wunderlich to Kristen E. Condon, 3 Manor Dr., Unit A, 07/01/2020, $349,933.
Thomas Scofield to Eric M. and Rene Schultz, 11 Martins Ferry Rd., 06/29/2020, $210,000.
Southern NH Univ to Carolyn Cronin and Matthew Lavoie, 53 Martins Ferry Rd., 06/30/2020, $291,333.
David W. and Judith A. Hess to Jessica L. and Kenneth L. Barnhart, Pine St., 06/29/2020, $358,000.
Krista A. and Nathan R. Boudreau to Audra L. and Morgan A. Lovejoy, 25 Stirling Ave., 07/02/2020, $589,933.
Ritchie Bros Prop Inc to Silver City NH LLC, W River Rd., 06/30/2020, $7,200,000.
Jessica and Kenneth Barnhart to Shayna Boisvert and Nicolas D. Marsden, 06/30/2020, $290,000.
Mark Pepin to George B. Grant, Lot 116, 07/01/2020, $158,000.
LITCHFIELD
Martin FT and Ann E. Martin to Brandon S. and Heather R. Lyon, 27 Bear Run Dr., 07/01/2020, $635,000.
Robert J. and Julie Zack to My Three Sons Invs LLC, 13 Center St., 07/01/2020, $315,000.
Melanie Panneton to Sean P. Covel, 4 Kokokehas Dr., 06/29/2020, $315,000.
US Bank NA Tr to Nicholas StPierre, 22 Moose Hollow Rd., 06/29/2020, $580,000.
Theresa A. Jefferson to Win V. Mourik, 06/29/2020, $375,000.
LONDONDERRY
Gerald F. and Michele L. Kayo to Cory K. Young, 6 Alan Cir., 07/02/2020, $400,000.
Faith A Yablonski RET and Faith A. Yablonski to Adrienne Xenos and Kevin Koehler, Anthony Dr., 06/29/2020, $550,000.
Rong Lig to Cooper J. Brown and Jenna L. Bueuno, 2 Burbank Rd., 07/02/2020, $500,000.
Scott M. and Jillian K. Vaillancourt to Kritine Laing, 14 Calla Rd., 06/30/2020, $449,933.
Nidia Rodriguez to 119 I Capitol Hl Dr LLC, 119-i Capitol Hill Dr., Unit 119, 07/01/2020, $125,000.
S and S Kennedy RET and Shawn E. Kennedy to Salman A. and Ramona S. Malik, 18 Crestview Cir., Unit 199, 06/30/2020, $189,933.
Cross Farm Dev LLC to William J. and Sasanbeth G. Deremer, Cross Farm Condo, Unit 92, 06/30/2020, $547,000.
Michael and Kelsey Keshigian to Ronald Crete, 2 Karen Ln., Unit A, 06/29/2020, $272,000.
Frederick J. and Joann P. Wills to Eric W. and Laura A. Getchell, 17 King Henry Dr., 07/02/2020, $450,000.
Robert R. and Karen D. Precourt to Meagan J. Spencer and Christopher R. Kurps, 6 Matthew Dr., 06/30/2020, $405,000.
Carol C. Brennan to Niccole Y. and Rafaely Martinez, 6 Mayflower Dr., 07/02/2020, $389,000.
Leo J. and Karen L. Roy to Mark D. and Kathryn E. Mcquarrie, 31 Mayflower Dr., 06/29/2020, $347,000.
Mary A. and Brian M. Hassick to Tam DeSa, Moulton Dr., 07/02/2020, $510,000.
Patricia Lapenna to Christin A. Ahern, 32 Mountain Home Rd., 06/30/2020, $300,000.
William J. and Susanbeth G. Deremer to Natasha L. and Paul J. Tibbetts, 19 Nutfield Dr., 07/02/2020, $504,000.
Michela E. Verani to Michela E. Verani and Ben Weigler, 77 Page Rd., 06/29/2020, $145,066.
Carmita and Sothea So to Michael L. Weinberger and Yu Taniguchi, 20 Pleasant Dr., 06/29/2020, $395,000.
Michael J. Lafond to Joseph Niccolo-Demasco and Mattison J. Giroux, Reverend Parker Rd., 06/29/2020, $445,000.
Pamela A. Hall to James Geulakos, 91 Rockingham Rd., 06/30/2020, $355,000.
Lionel R Labonte RET and Denise Littlefield to Tahoe Realty Holdings LLC, Route 12, 06/29/2020, $1,400,000.
Pauline L Engler RET and Pauline L. Engler to George and Maria Covino, 16 Sutton Pl, 07/02/2020, $485,000.
Anne Magrath to Shawn and Corinne Dwyer, 43 Wilshire Dr., 07/02/2020, $370,000.
MANCHESTER
BG Prime Properties LLC to 11-15 3rd St LLC, 15 3rd St., 07/01/2020, $255,733.
111 Third Street LLC to Kevin G. and George Lynch, 111 3rd St., 07/01/2020, $355,000.
Emily S. Cook and Daniel A. Walzer to Enide Milford, Amherst St., 07/01/2020, $250,000.
Sunas LLC to Bodwell Realty LLC, 1425 Bodwell Rd., Unit 3, 07/01/2020, $106,533.
Amy C. Rockholt to Joshua R. Gauthier and Mark A. Suhre, 220 Boynton St., 07/01/2020, $248,533.
Allan RET and Patricia Allen to David Potter, 89 Burnsen Ave., 06/30/2020, $445,000.
K and M Developers LLC to Karen Delangie RET and John Delangie, Creekside Dr., 07/01/2020, $410,133.
Mark R. and Kyle L. Tremblay to Brockway Acquisition LLC, 119 Cypress St., 07/02/2020, $320,000.
Intentional Ventures LLC to Jacob Mandell and Katherine Smith, 27 Derryfield Ct, Unit 27, 06/29/2020, $206,933.
Charlene P Lavoie RET and Charlene P. Lavoie to Caleb Mason, 720 Dix St., 07/01/2020, $256,200.
Paul J. Manning to Brittany E. Leclark, 24 Dyson St., 06/29/2020, $379,933.
Rachel Levine-Behrle to Star Properties LLC, 144 Eastern Ave., Unit 302, 06/30/2020, $120,000.
Diane Bobotas RET and Diane Bobotas to P M Fredette 2006 RET and Patrica M. Fredette, 245 Edward J Roy Dr., Unit 314, 07/01/2020, $212,000.
Samuel B. and Elizabeth J. Count to Luke M. Roy and Margot E. Kubeler, 94 Everett St., 07/01/2020, $384,933.
DSFL LLC to Exgardo L. Torres and Angely Morales, 44 Golfview Dr., Unit 44, 06/29/2020, $165,000.
New England College to ZJBV Properties LLC, 156 Hanover St., 07/02/2020, $1,550,000.
Caryl Risebrow to Thomas H. Pszenny, 300 Harrison St., 06/30/2020, $230,000.
Demetrias Crossing LLC to Sarah A. and Benjamin P. King, 198 Karatzas Ave., Unit 198, 06/29/2020, $235,000.
Haley Coy to Daveon Watley, 435 Manchester St., 07/01/2020, $305,000.
Randy R. Lavoie to Canada Stewart, 25 Maynard Ave., 07/01/2020, $251,000.
Justin K. and Amanda Macagba to Christopher M. Lodice, Medford St., 07/01/2020, $232,533.
Tulio M. Demelo to Kyle D. Moriarty and Shelbea D. Russell, 97 Megan Dr., 07/02/2020, $360,000.
Stephanie Swisher to Jenny Cabreja-Capellan and Jose E. Capellan-Otero, 436 Milford St., 07/02/2020, $275,000.
Donald Carrier RET and Donald Carrier to Kaitlin C. Moody, 130 Norton Ave., 07/02/2020, $180,000.
Liberty 2020 RET and Debra Smith to Hoefle Properties LLC, 276 Notre Dame Ave., 06/30/2020, $430,000.
Lawrence R. Dunn to Randy A. Basilone, 1629 Paule Ave., 07/02/2020, $290,000.
Lawrence R. Dunn to Randy A. Basilone, 1635 Paule Ave., 07/02/2020, $290,000.
Robert M. and Natalie C. StCyr to Deborah J. Regis, 24 Prince St., 06/29/2020, $260,000.
David G. and Bonnie F. Woodman to Mike Bunnie Inc, Ray St., 06/30/2020, $400,000.
Donald R. Carreau and Virginia Sue to Alan K. and Kristen E. Schwab, 518 Riverdale Ave., 07/01/2020, $231,000.
Michael T. and Debra L. Dumont to Mehdi E. and Golrokh S. Mohaghegh, 56 Robert Ct, Unit F, 07/02/2020, $108,000.
Jeffrey Stavneger and Christina A. Stavenger to Travis L. Cram and Claudia V. Lopez-DeCram, 30 Rosecliff Ln., 07/01/2020, $400,000.
C Earle-Handley and Jamie Hardy to Brent Parker, 74 Rosecliff Ln., 06/30/2020, $410,000.
Ricard FT and David A. Ricard to Phuong V. Le and Thao N. Tran, Roysan St., 06/30/2020, $290,000.
Catherine Harvey to Joseph Shanley, 918 S Mammoth Rd., 06/29/2020, $275,000.
Canada A. Stewart to Kimberly J. Glasier, 1029 S Mammoth Rd., Unit 19, 07/01/2020, $217,000.
Destiny P. Cheney to Andrea M. Masciarelli, 682 S Porter St., Unit 682, 07/01/2020, $242,000.
Paolo and Jaclynne Monaco to Vinh T. and Nu T. Hoang, 73 S Ridge Dr., 07/02/2020, $489,933.
Greg Williams to Adrian Baitsta-Rivera and Sheyla DeAza-Batista, Sagamore St., 06/30/2020, $330,000.
Nicholas Key to Corinne A. Breton, 402 Sagamore St., 06/30/2020, $290,000.
Elaine M Merritt IRT and Colin T. Merritt to Blake M. Mason and Jenna E. Merritt, 53 Shaunna Ct, 07/02/2020, $305,000.
Albert J. and Ann Antosca to Lonnie Dehart, 470 Silver St., Unit 214, 06/30/2020, $129,933.
James E. Mcaskill to Paige N. and Andrew J. Tuttle, 362 Trolley St., 06/29/2020, $290,000.
Jesus Estrada-Gomez and Carla A. Paulino to Shawn and Christine Kelley, 251 Varney St., 07/01/2020, $281,533.
Koustas FT and Charles Koustas to Shawn M. Lavigne and Amy Romano-Newton, 100 W Haven Rd., 07/02/2020, $310,000.
Daniel A. and Tammy L. Biron to Jacob M. Zimmerman, 277 W Haven Rd., 07/01/2020, $335,533.
Gregory J Barrett RET and Gregory J. Barrett to Amy M. Chhom, 71 W Merrimack St., Unit 71, 07/01/2020, $326,000.
Valente Gomez-Marin and Rosio M. Chairez to Kristin A. and Barbara A. Stewart, 35 W Mitchell St., 07/02/2020, $257,533.
Joy Blair to Jeffrey and Deirdra Brown, 109 W Riverbank Rd., 06/30/2020, $560,000.
Thomas D. Antoni and Gayle Dantoni to Arthur and Lindsey M. Kalantzis, 43 Winter St., 07/02/2020, $265,000.
John and Dawn Bollhardt to Debora J. Jones and Diane J. Angelo, Lot 84, 06/30/2020, $329,000.
H R and Y L Dexter IRT and Harvey R. Dexter to Gerardo Liloia, Lot 83, 06/30/2020, $510,000.
N and R Signore RET and Nicholas J. Signore to Li Chun Wang T and Li C. Wang, Lot 12, 06/30/2020, $600,000.
James Foley to Stefanie Gueriero and Joseph E. Mccain, Lot 11, 07/01/2020, $268,533.
Pilch Lyle J Est and Sandra Rae to Cory Hill, Lot 33, 07/01/2020, $157,000.
Vinh T. Hoang to Rodrigo Rodriguez-Amador, Lot 1453, 07/02/2020, $250,000.
MERRIMACK
Christian N. and Nicole Dupont to Joshua N. and Shannon J. Moss, 231 Baboosic Lake Rd., 07/02/2020, $340,000.
Thomas C. and Christine M. Lynch to Kelly E. Schifone, 9 Boulder Way, Unit 9, 07/02/2020, $218,000.
Deborah A. Foster to Lindsey G. Esbjorn and John T. Mall, 45 Country Club Ln., 07/01/2020, $290,000.
D F and B A Hickey RET and Daniel F. Hickey to Eric L. and Carol A. Wilbur, 8 Crown Point Cir., Unit 8, 07/01/2020, $420,000.
George A. May to Brian S. Zagorites, Dirt Rd., 07/01/2020, $316,000.
John and Lisa Lamoureux to Jeffrey J. and Marilyn J. Muster, 13 Dunstable Cir., Unit 13, 07/01/2020, $500,000.
Depaolo FT and Christohper M. Depaolo to Billy and Amelia Billingsley, 28 Erik St., 07/02/2020, $467,533.
Cameron Real Estate Inc to 9 Executive Merrimack LLC, 9 Executive Park Dr., 07/01/2020, $2,400,000.
Carlos and Cathy Byrne RET and Carlos S. Byrne to Debra M. Breault and Mark A. Monreau, 19 Hampstead Rd., 07/01/2020, $490,000.
Gail Rossetti to Steven J. and Marisa Rossetti, 16 Iris Dr., 07/01/2020, $165,000.
Kevin Parnell to Audrey Kinney, 11 Kearns Dr., Unit 11, 06/29/2020, $209,000.
Jacob A. and Brogan N. Ralph to Pasang Dhondup and Tsering Sherpa, 4 Kinsman Ln., 07/01/2020, $419,933.
Margaret A. Meehan to Robert J. Tuite and Elena Candu, 1 Maple Ridge Dr., Unit 205, 06/29/2020, $214,000.
Cameron B. Gould to Matthew W. and Sarah J. Wild, 39 Merrimack Dr., Unit 39, 07/01/2020, $229,000.
Dennis Becotte and Janet Johnston to Aimee Degiovanni and Derek Armstrong, 12 Pollard Rd., 06/30/2020, $819,000.
Michael W. Grimes and Teresa Merejo-Grimes to William and Rebecca A. Bellis, 425 S Baboosic Lake Rd., 07/02/2020, $350,000.
Martha L. and Robert P. Boissonneault to Christina L. Gath and Stacey J. Haaker, 431 S Baboosic Lake Rd., 07/02/2020, $407,000.
Jenna M. Dimare to Joseph Nuzzo, 1 Scituate Pl, Unit 33, 07/01/2020, $163,333.
James P. Shea to Devrey W. Colvard, 17 Templeton Ct, Unit 17, 07/02/2020, $189,933.
Bowers Lndg Merrimack 2 to Phani K Raj RET and Phani K. Raj, 52 Toby Cir., 07/01/2020, $469,733.
Kelly G. and Peter Zamachaj to Lauren and Alan Monty, 23 Vanden Rd., Unit 23, 06/30/2020, $212,533.
Brett W Vaughn RET and Brett W. Vaughn to Ryan F. Sekela and Stephanie K. Sekala, 134 Wilson Hill Rd., 06/29/2020, $670,000.
James P. Smith to Robert J. and Vanessa R. Regnery, 85 Wire Rd., 07/02/2020, $465,000.
Kathleen A. and Gregory M. Kautz to Rhea E. and Nicholas D. Wyatt, Lot 24, 07/01/2020, $435,000.
NASHUA
James A. and Sarah K. Morse to Five State Services Corp, Arlington St., 07/02/2020, $335,000.
Kristine Laing to Pooya Estifaee and Sina Bonadi, 5 Autumn Leaf Dr., Unit 10, 07/01/2020, $176,533.
Nagle Charles Joseph Est and Regina M. Mccalmont to Lawrence Spinosa, Barisano Way, 07/02/2020, $400,000.
Robert F. and Jean-Marie James to Joseph G. and Bernice Thomas, Benton Dr., Lot 54, 06/29/2020, $499,933.
MDR Rehab and Dev LLC to Teresa Merejo-Grimes, Berkshire Rd., 07/02/2020, $255,000.
Claudette West-Ball to Stephen M. Estes, 1 Bittersweet Rd., Unit 5, 06/30/2020, $150,000.
John Harmon to Tyler S. Costa and Stephanie L. Latvis, 14 Bloomingdale Dr., 06/30/2020, $325,133.
Andrew S. and Lois D. Foltan to David Berke and Claire A. Chmura, 32 Bolic St., 06/29/2020, $430,000.
Demeter FT and Gary F. Demeter to Eric and Devon Dion, 21 Brackenwood Dr., 07/01/2020, $455,000.
Gusabel 190 Broad LLC to Granite State CU, Broad St., 07/02/2020, $2,240,000.
Rachel P. Campbell to Matthew Levine, 54 Burgundy Dr., Unit 54, 07/02/2020, $235,000.
Steven Rousseau to Kathi M. Martinage, 500 Candlewood Park, Unit 31, 06/30/2020, $209,933.
Justine J. and Josh E. Beauregard to Carlketon C. and Michelle N. Dufoe, 40 Catalina Ln., 07/01/2020, $339,000.
Maria Bartoli to Bruno DeAraujo-Bartoli and Fanny J. Bartoli, Chapman St., 06/30/2020, $300,000.
Debra M. Breault to Kristen L. Grandalski and Michael L. Goulden, 9 Chatham St., 06/30/2020, $365,000.
John T. Barry to John A. Panos, 62 Chestnut St., 06/30/2020, $187,533.
Alan L. and Carol A. Noll to William W. and Melissa A. Jones, 8 Cider Ln., 06/29/2020, $404,000.
Kathie Chrisicos to Matt Chrisicos, 5 Crestview Ter, 07/02/2020, $270,000.
White Duck Realty LLC to Galen Street Corp, 168 Daniel Webster Hwy., 07/01/2020, $7,742,000.
Christine M. and James B. Kane to Jesse A. Giuffrida, 35 Deerhaven Dr., 06/29/2020, $435,000.
9 Derry Street LLC to Thomas C. and Christine M. Lynch, Derry St., Lot 39, 07/01/2020, $325,000.
Ann C Ryder RET and Ann C. Ryder to Ricardo and Ann Ramos, 12 Doncaster Dr., 07/02/2020, $360,000.
Keefe RET and Daniel F. Keefe to Sara K. Morse, 31 Dorchester Way, Unit 31, 06/29/2020, $277,000.
Daniel E. and Lynn Brown to Lauren Brown and Timothy Bouchard, 36 Gendron St., 07/01/2020, $310,000.
James A. and Sarah K. Morse to Five State Services Corp, Gillis St., 07/02/2020, $380,000.
Jeffery J. and Marilyn L. Muster to Anne M. Balevre, 11 Gleneagle Dr., Unit 11, 07/02/2020, $250,000.
Robert T. and Dolores A. Harding to Sarah A. Langis, 38 High Bridge Hl, Unit 38, 06/29/2020, $259,933.
Patrick G. and Esther E. Geoffroy to Yuhong S. Wang, 4 Honeysuckle Ct, Unit 4, 06/30/2020, $353,533.
Marcelol and Iderline P. Borges to Ryan M. Jansen and Mira V. Dirkx, 7 Jenny Hill Ln., 07/01/2020, $634,000.
David Rich-Dewey and Lorraine E. Dewey to Christopher T. and Patrick J. Arthur, 4 Lamb Rd., 07/02/2020, $465,000.
Dennis R. Goudreau to Reithy Yan, 45 Lovell St., 07/01/2020, $274,933.
Kevin Enos and Kelley Gillis-Enos to Mark A. Boulanger and Keeleigh L. Lewis, 22 Nottingham Dr., 06/29/2020, $347,000.
Etchstone Properties Inc to Robert T. and Dolores A. Harding, 13 Pasture Ln., Unit 13, 06/29/2020, $391,933.
Danielle J. Harley to Luciane S. Ortis, 16 Pierce St., 07/01/2020, $290,000.
Angela M. Burnett to Paige T. and Elizabeth M. Rowntree, 3 Pine Hill Ave., 07/01/2020, $245,000.
Susan R. Catino to Sean Heasley, 34-1/2 Russell Ave., 07/01/2020, $259,933.
Jeffrey A. and Kim D. Campbell to Joshua Evans-Berman and Amy A. Boncher, Settlement Way, 07/01/2020, $435,000.
R D and K E Lambert RET and Randall D. Lambert to Shannon and Steven Levesque, 18 Shadowbrook Dr., 07/02/2020, $520,000.
Mariann Gobbi to Jody Montgomery, 16 Silverton Dr., Unit 16, 07/01/2020, $225,000.
Philip G. and Nancy R. Roy to David Anderson, 27 Silverton Dr., Unit 27, 07/01/2020, $157,000.
Phillip L. and Marilyn Frankland to Keith R. and Stephanie A. Long, 25 Sullivan St., 07/01/2020, $325,000.
Dawn Corrente to Dawn Sylvester, W Gate Village Condo, Unit 96, 06/30/2020, $250,000.
Etscheone Properties Inc to Mitchell FT and Madonna C. Mitchell, Walden Woods Condo, Unit 215, 06/29/2020, $362,933.
Kathryn E Philion 1993 T and William M. Philion to George A. Celardo, Warton Rd., 06/30/2020, $398,000.
Julie Aleata-Myrick to Serina Vancour and Heward Gomez, Wason Ave., 07/01/2020, $329,000.
Billy J. and Amelia A. Billingsley to Catherine Carney-Brodeur, Lot 15, 06/30/2020, $290,000.
NEW BOSTON
Carol A. Falkowski to All Around Hm Improvement, 14 Beard Rd., 07/02/2020, $191,000.
Kristy Lanier-Strand to Gregory Antoine, 69 Christian Farm Dr., 06/30/2020, $461,375.
Jean M Pollock RET and Scot W. Pollock to Drexel R. Long, 65 Christie Rd., 06/30/2020, $291,533.
E F Deroetth 1992 T and Elisabeth M. Abbe to Brian M Stevens RET and Brian M. Stevens, 75 Hooper Hill Rd., 07/02/2020, $660,000.
Diane D. and David H. Jensen to David W. Mcdaniel and Alla Ohara, 42 Pearson Ln., 07/01/2020, $619,000.
Burr M Tupper RET and Burr M. Tupper to Stephen W. and Jean B. Lewis, 47 River Rd., 07/01/2020, $355,000.
Belanger Donald F Est and Donna Daniels to AMS Properties LLC, Tucker Mill Rd., 06/30/2020, $70,000.
Amanda Colby-Lewis to Bemjamin L. and Amy L. Johnston, 12 Warren Dr., 07/01/2020, $510,000.
Ronald G Robinson RET and Ronald G. Robinson to Joshua and Katrina M. Klein, Lot 16-10, 07/01/2020, $447,000.
PEMBROKE
Krista and Matthew Machon to Collin L. and Megan Locker, 401 Grandview Rd., 07/01/2020, $275,000.
Eric and Judith E. Pearson to Alison Cabral-Almas and Nicholas Lang, Micol Rd., 06/30/2020, $290,000.
RAYMOND
Jakob P. Beauchemin to Samuel Reed and Elizabeth Weidner, 7 Bayou Dr., 07/02/2020, $290,000.
Teaberry RET and Lisa Bellman to Heather L. Gagnon, 62 Freetown Rd., Unit 20, 07/01/2020, $195,000.
Margaret Edwards IRT and Patricia M. Edwards to 7 Dwng St Reaymond Rl LLC, Gould St., 07/02/2020, $60,000.
Adela J. Griset to Greenland Bayside LLC, Norris Farm Rd., 07/02/2020, $180,000.
David J. and Bethany J. Poulin to Robert J. Vrooman and Megan Rounds, 34 Sherman Dr., 06/30/2020, $400,000.
Pamela J. Criss to Nicole and Martin Laroche, 24 Stone Post Cir., Unit 24, 07/02/2020, $290,000.
Bonza Buildres LLC to Bruce E. Rhodes and Sandra J. Parot-Rhodes, 24 Waterford Rd., 07/01/2020, $288,200.
Wells Fargo Bank NA Tr to P W Cain 4 Estments LLC, 07/01/2020, $128,100.
WEARE
Tenley S. and Donald F. Welch to Gerald E. and Gail E. Parent, Branch Rd., 07/02/2020, $380,000.
Anthony J. and Stephanie D. Burnell to Stephanie Silva and Joseph Anzalone, 41 Dudley Brook Rd., 06/29/2020, $360,000.
Lull Road Investments LLC to Brandon Preston, Lull Rd., 06/29/2020, $62,000.
Mary C. Hobdgood to Christopher A. and Jocelyn N. Coletti, 15 N Stark Hwy., 07/02/2020, $255,000.
Costas and Mary A. Papachristos to Margaret Weldon and Shane Largy, 916 River Rd., 07/02/2020, $330,000.
Frank R. Whipple and Bruce J. Williams to Jason F. Conwell and Pamela E. Lambrukos, 80 Weare Rd., 06/30/2020, $270,000.
Nbac Corp to Duck Pond LLC, Lot 405, 07/02/2020, $159,666.