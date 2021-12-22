NETFLIX STREAMS the 2021 big-screen satire “Don’t Look Up.” In theaters since Dec. 10, this dark comedy concerns a cosmic apocalypse, a media too shallow to grasp its significance, a political environment too fractured and paralyzed to react and a public unwilling to agree on basic facts.
Directed by Adam McKay (“SNL”), it features an A-list cast. Leonard DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence star as low-level scientists who discover a comet on course to destroy Earth. They take their concerns to the president (Meryl Streep), who is far too obsessed with polls to take action. Their efforts only gain traction after a media mishap goes viral for all the wrong reasons.
Containing elements of “Wag the Dog” and “Dr. Strangelove,” the film has received mixed reviews. Some think it’s an “SNL” bit that lasts two hours.
We really don’t need a Hollywood satire to remind us of an unserious media that fails to grasp basic facts in the midst of catastrophe. If the deaths of more than 800,000 Americans due to COVID in the past two years doesn’t sober people up, apparently nothing will.
Such concerns, and accompanying parodies, are nothing new. Way back in 1984, well before the internet and social media, humorists concocted a parody of Rupert Murdoch’s New York Post with the headline, “KABOOM! IT’S WORLD WAR III: Michael Jackson, 80 million others dead.”
I’m reminded of that joke about Michael Jackson whenever I consider that for many, the biggest news story of 2021 concerned Britney Spears.
In fact, 2021 may be the year best remembered for when newsmakers made news in all the worst ways. CNN had to fire Chris Cuomo after it was revealed that he was helping his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, defend himself against sexual harassment charges.
And 2021 was also the year that Fox’s prime-time correspondents Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham made desperate efforts to contact President Trump during the treasonous insurrection of Jan. 6. The fact that they believed that Trump had the ability to “call off” the riot is interesting. The fact that they have gone on to downplay the day’s significance and even blame “antifa” for the insurrection points to their relationship to the truth and their contempt for both basic facts and their audience.
The far-right network OAN made news of its own with several lawsuits. Rapturous in its over-the-top praise of disgraced former President Trump, it aired many conspiracy-filled reports about Dominion, the manufacturer of voting machines. Dominion has pursued a massive $1.6 billion suit against OAN, a suit that remains ongoing.
OAN also lost a very public suit against Rachel Maddow. OAN sued for defamation after the MSNBC correspondent called the network “paid Russian propaganda” when it was revealed that one of OAN’s contributors had previously worked for a Kremlin-backed news outlet.
Given the behavior of such “news” channels and personalities, you can see how hard it is for a film like “Don’t Look Up” to concoct original satire.
• Netflix also streams the holiday film “1000 Miles From Christmas,” a variation on the Scrooge story from Spain.
• Singer, actress and philanthropist Dolly Parton rings in the holidays on “A Holly Dolly Christmas” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG). Followed by “Kenny Rogers: All in for The Gambler” (9 p.m., CBS, r).
Holiday highlights
• Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed star in director Frank Capra’s 1946 fable “It’s a Wonderful Life” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-G).
• “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) and “Shrek the Halls” (8:30 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) extend their brands.
• Elizabeth Stanton and Montel Williams host “Christmas Around the World” (8 p.m., CW, r, TV-PG).
• A retail rivalry spills over in the 2021 romance “Hot Chocolate Holiday” (8 p.m., Lifetime, TV-PG).
• Two “Disney Prep and Landing” specials anticipate the big day (9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).
• Enjoy a 24-hour marathon of the 1983 favorite “A Christmas Story” (9 p.m., TNT, TV-PG).
Cult choice
Henry Fonda, Charles Bronson and Claudia Cardinale star in director Sergio Leone’s 1968 epic “Once Upon a Time in the West” (9 p.m., Outdoor).
Series notes
“WWE Friday Night SmackDown” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Ellen’s waiting game on “Blue Bloods” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Smiles to go on “Shark Tank” (10 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG)
Late night
Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS, r) ... Ken Jeong, Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (11:35 p.m., ABC, r) ... Jeff Goldblum, Caitriona Balfe and Sophie Buddle drop by “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (12:35 a.m., CBS, r).