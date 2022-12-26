“I think they should all be fired, none of them have had the accountability and the successes necessary to earn their offices back in this election.”
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu pressing voters to reject all three Democratic members of the delegation running in the 2022 midterm election. They all won.
.
“Guess what, we have furries and fuzzies in classrooms. And get this, get this, they’re putting litter boxes, litter boxes.”
U.S. Senate Republican nominee Don Bolduc of Stratham making the false claim that litter boxes were in place at Pinkerton Academy for students who felt comfortable acting as cats would.
.
“To me this seems so wrong, it ought to have the big red ‘X’ from ‘Family Feud’ hanging over it, but that’s just me.”
Manchester Alderman Ed Sapienza, during a January discussion of a proposed commuter-rail layover yard in the city.
.
“If somebody did this to your own personal, private lawn and defecated on it, drank beer on it, put a needle in their arm on your lawn, you would call the police. But for some reason it’s OK that it’s not on your lawn, in your own house. It’s OK if they do it in your parks.”
Alderman Joe Kelly Levasseur, prior to a Board of Mayor and Aldermen vote in October to ban shopping carts, tarps and temporary shelters and structures in the city’s public parks.
.
“One of my concerns is it never stops, and the taxpayers continually pay.”
Manchester Alderman Tony Sapienza, prior to a vote in July to approve a request from the New Hampshire Fisher Cats to split the cost of $5.6 million in proposed improvements to Delta Dental Stadium.
.
Change makers
“I guess I do have a personal interest in the legislation today. We are lucky to have families that are very supportive and living at a time when it is no longer a hot-button issue.”
U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H. and the first openly gay person elected to major office in New Hampshire, confirming on the day the House passed the Respect for Marriage Act that he and his partner, Vann Bentley, had set a wedding date.
.
“Obviously it’s not much, but at least it’s (saying) yes, we hear you, we care, this little town wants to contribute a little bit.”
Stratford town clerk and tax collector Kitty Kerner, in March, after residents voted unanimously at town meeting to donate $662 — one dollar for every town resident — to humanitarian aid for Ukraine.
.
“During that week nobody is thinking about hospital visits or about the next treatment protocol. They’re just together. They’re being a family.”
Make-a-Wish New Hampshire President and CEO Julie Baron on what families experience when children facing medical illness are granted their wishes by the nonprofit.
To your health
“Mental health care is as important as physical health care … If I had a broken arm, would I sit with it by myself or would I go in and get care?”
Jennifer O’Higgins, senior policy analyst for behavioral health at the Department of Health and Human Services, in November, on the new 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline that provides 24/7 help for those in mental health crisis.
.
“The health care budget of this country makes what we spend on our electronic toys look like chump change.”
Inventor Dean Kamen comparing the potential of the Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute to California’s Silicon Valley. ARMI and several partners secured $44 million in federal funds in October toward the effort to produce synthetic human body parts in the Manchester Millyard.
.
“This isn’t an inconvenience. This is a full-blown crisis.”
Karen Munsell, supervisor of Our Place, a program of Catholic Charities New Hampshire for new mothers, in May, on a nationwide shortage of baby formula.
.
“This would make New Hampshire cartel, drug dealer and money launderer, all at once.”
Rep. Susan Homola, R-Hollis, referring to a bill that would have created marijuana dispensaries run by the State Liquor Commission, with the possibility of a “single-purpose depository bank” run by the state Business Finance Authority.
.
.
“A robust workforce is not a stoned workforce.”
Sen. Bob Giuda, R-Warren, referring to legislation that would have allowed adults to grow marijuana for personal use at home.
Crime and consequences
“We will never create enough laws to control evil. Evil does not obey laws.”
Amy Innarelli, whose son Chandler was shot and killed two years ago in Manchester, speaking at a Manchester rally that was part of National Gun Violence Awareness Day.
.
“It’s going to take a long time for these wounds to heal, and for some people they may never.”
Gorham Fire Chief Philip Cloutier, in August, after 26-year-old truck driver Volodymyr Zhukovskyy was found not guilty of all charges related to a horrific 2019 crash that left seven motorycyclists dead in Randolph.
.
“I don’t regret doing what I did, whatsoever. I never will. I can look in the mirror every day, every day and be OK with it.”
Theodore Luckey of New Jersey who pleaded guilty to killed Nathan Cashman, 28, of Manchester, during an attack with a machete ata Bedford hotel last year.
.
“Within weeks after I joined them, Bill Loeb started coming into my room at night and molesting me sexually. I was seven years old and I was constantly terrified.”
Stepdaughter Nancy Gallowhur Scgalotti, 76, retold publicly for the first time that the late iconic Union Leader publisher William Loeb had repeatedly assaulted her at his Reno, Nevada, home in early 1953.
Climate exchange
“We’re not having winters.”
Plainfield farmer Ray Sprague, in August, on how climate change is affecting his work and our way of life in New Hampshire.
.
“The electric bug has bit New Hampshire.”
Jessica Wilcox, transportation program specialist at the state Department of Environmental Services, in November, after more than 20 New Hampshire school districts applied for EPA funding to purchase electric school buses.
.
“I hope we’re at the tipping point, because things need to change.”
Mary Stampone, New Hampshire’s state climatologist, in August, on how more extreme weather events are convincing people that climate change is happening now.
.
Legal tender
“Whether you prefer yours sauced in Buffalo, or naked dipped in duck sauce, there’s no question that this strip of fried fowl is truly a part of who we are.”
Local comedian Nick Lavallee, in December, suggesting city officials proclaim Manchester the Chicken Tender “capital of the world.”
.
“You can sit by the pool and just drink mojitos or play golf all day, but I don’t think that’s why humans are created.”
Tech entrepreneur Jason Syversen, who launched a charitable foundation following the 2016 sale of his cybersecurity company, Siege Technologies. SportsVisio, his new startup, secured $3.1 million in seed funding in October.
.
“When I thought about it, with 50 million photographs it was pretty hard not to be part of more than two generations of people coming in, from parents to their kids and their kids’ kids.”
Michael St. Germain, owner of Concord Photo Services, who decided to close the shop on North Main Street in Concord after owning it 42 years.
Election selection
“You could count these ballots 10 times and I will bet you would come up with 10 different results.”
Bill Christie, legal counsel for the New Hampshire Democratic Party, telling a Superior Court judge that variations in the count are common after election recounts.
.
“Upon filing, the congressional district plan shall take effect.”
Supreme Court Chief Justice Gordon MacDonald‘s opinion adopting a special master’s plan to redistrict the state’s two congressional districts by moving only five small towns from one district to the other. New Hampshire was the only state in the country where the governor and Legislature failed to jointly adopt redistricting of their congressional seats.
.
“To say that anyone sponsoring legislation of any kind gives aid and comfort to the enemy, who is the enemy that is referred to? I haven’t heard anything that gives this any credence.”
Ballot Law Commission member Eugene Van Loan of Bedford, speaking before the BLC turned down a request to remove from the state primary ballot 14 House Republican lawmakers because they supported a proposed constitutional amendment calling for New Hampshire to secede from the United States.