A large transgender flag with signatures and messages during a protest against potential amendments to Spain’s ‘Trans Law’ in Madrid, Spain, on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Transgender rights organizations in Spain want people younger than 16 years old to be able to change their gender on their identity documents and the civil registry without the authorization of a judge. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by Manaure Quintero

State lawmakers in the U.S. have already introduced more anti-LGBTQ bills this year than in the past five years combined.

At least 385 anti-LGBTQ laws have been introduced at the state level in a majority of U.S. states as of March 3, according to the American Civil Liberties Union. By comparison, lawmakers introduced 162 anti-LGBTQ bills last year, 19 of which were signed into law. Between 2018 and 2022, state legislators introduced at least 361 anti-LGBTQ bills total.