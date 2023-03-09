Leif Becker, Hooksett
Corinne Benfield, Manchester
Leif Becker, Hooksett
Corinne Benfield, Manchester
Justin Breton, Concord
Megan Carrier, Hollis
Joe Conley, Milford
Kate Corriveau, Manchester
Joseph Costanzo, Andover
Aarron Dupuis, Epping
Sam Evans-Brown, Concord
Adam Fallon, Exeter
Jennifer Fleming, Dunbarton
Matthew Flynn, Concord
Tiffany Haynes, Haynes
Timothy Horgan, Manchester
Paige Kamal, Derry
Aalok Khole, Keene
Katie LaBranche, Manchester
Ted Lague, Exeter
Sudi Lett, Manchester
Jennifer MacKenzie, Pembroke
Tom Manion, New London
Kimberly McCarthy, Nashua
Brad Melson, Gilford
Alison Milioto, Derry
Jason Moore, Manchester
Melbourne Moran Jr., Nashua
Elizabeth Murray, Weirs Beach
Kristyn Nelson, Bedford
Ashley Oberg, Manchester
Molly Lunn Owen, Manchester
Meagan Ferns Parker, Concord
Cole Riel, Manchester
Alyssa Rosenzweig, Hampton
Amanda Smith, Wilton
Joshua Solloway, Bedford
Bradley Solomon, Dover
Corneliu Stanciu, Manchester
Courtney Gray Tanner, Bedford
James Tobin, Portsmouth
Daniel Villemaire, Hudson
Mastercard Inc said on Thursday it would pause work on its implementation of a new payments code for gun merchants, citing the complexities raised by pending laws in a number of U.S. states.
WARSAW — Poland’s parliament passed a resolution on Thursday defending the name of John Paul II after a new book said the late pope knowingly covered up clerical pedophilia scandals when he was archbishop of Krakow.
Yet another figure who promoted Donald Trump's stolen-election claims has backed down in the face of legal scrutiny. This time it's the Trump campaign's then-legal adviser, Jenna Ellis.
Mikaela Shiffrin could give herself an early birthday present this weekend by breaking Ingemar Stenmark's all-time record of 86 World Cup wins on the Swedish great's home snow.
A Lowe’s shopper in California lost his appeal this month of a court ruling that dismissed his claim that Lowe’s workers should have intervened when another shopper repeatedly spat in his face during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chat app Discord said on Thursday it will introduce new artificial intelligence features that can summarize long conversations or add decorations to a user's avatar, the latest move among tech companies to build generative AI tools.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.