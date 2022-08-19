COLEBROOK — So that it is never forgotten nor repeated, the Great North Woods community gathered to remember anti-government violence that 25 years ago Friday claimed the lives of two New Hampshire state troopers, a judge and the editor of the then-hometown newspaper.
Trooper Scott Phillips was shot and killed by Carl Drega following a traffic stop near LaPerle’s IGA and when Trooper Leslie Lord came upon the scene, the gunman, who was armed with an AR-15 rifle, shot and killed him, too.
Drega stole Phillips’ cruiser and drove the short distance south on Route 3 to the Colebrook News & Sentinel building, where attorney and part-time District Court Judge Vickie Bunnell had an office. Drega shot and killed her, as well as Dennis Joos, the News & Sentinel’s editor, who made a noble but futile effort to wrest the weapon away from Drega.
After the shootings Drega, who lived in Bow and had a vacation home in just south of Colebrook in Columbia, fled into Bloomfield, Vermont, where he encountered, shot and injured New Hampshire Fish and Game Officer Wayne Saunders.
Before he himself was shot and killed, Drega also shot and injured New Hampshire state troopers Jeffrey Caulder and Robert Haase and U.S. Border Patrol agent John Pfeifer.
A monument outside the News & Sentinel offices honors Phillips, Lord, Bunnell and Joos with their etched likenesses and the motto “Their deeds are their memorials.”
Before a 10:30 a.m. ceremony Friday at the monument, Saunders, now retired, said the ceremony was important “so we don’t forget.”
He said he will never forget what happened to him a quarter-century ago when Drega fired multiple rounds at him, one of which “went off my badge, into my biceps and out the right shoulder.”
The slug “shattered” inside his body, said Saunders, leaving shrapnel “that looks like pepper on my X-rays.” He said that he routinely sets off metal detectors.
Saunders said that what in 1997 was thought to be a one-of-a-kind attack on government and its agents instead was “the beginning of what we’re seeing today when every shooter enables another shooter.”
“Part of our shield comes down” whenever a law enforcement officer is shot, he said.
Charlie Jordan, who was a friend of Joos’ and was across Main Street at the Colebrook Public Library when he heard gunshots at the News & Sentinel and went to investigate, pointed to the monument after Friday’s ceremony, saying “Right there. That spot is where Dennis died.”
“There were shell casings and bodies on the ground,” said Jordan, who before Joos was placed into an ambulance and transported to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital, touched his sneaker “and hoped for the best.”
Now the editor of the Colebrook Chronicle, Jordan, who was working for another publication at the time of the 1997 shootings, helped John Harrigan, the owner of the News & Sentinel, get that paper out for its scheduled publication on Aug. 20, 1997, a Wednesday.
Shaun Lord, who is the younger of the two sons of Leslie and Beverly Lord — his brother Corey is a New Hampshire state trooper — said he will never forget where he was and what he was doing when he got the first inkling that something terrible had happened to his father.
Two months after graduating from Pittsburg High School, “I was haying at Creampoke Farm” in Stewartstown,” said Lord, when the late John Amey, who owned the farm, got word from someone in Colebrook who had been monitoring a police scanner that there had been a shooting involving Troopers Lord and Phillips.
Amey never said what was wrong, said Lord, and in fact, “Nobody told me anything until we got to the hospital. I remember the doors opening and it was seemed like chaos.”
A nursing manager in the Boston area, Lord said he was proud of his father being a state trooper — Leslie Lord had been police chief in Pittsburg for 10 years prior — and grateful to everyone who came out to show their respects to him and his family at Friday’s ceremony.
Author Richard Adams Carey of Sandwich, who in 2015 released his book “In the Evil Day: Violence Comes to One Small Town”, which took a detailed look at the events leading up to and including the Colebrook shootings of Aug, 19, 1997 and their aftermath, said another tragedy is that mass shootings have become so commonplace.
“Carl Dregas are everywhere now, but worse,” wrote Carey, noting that “at least Drega wasn’t the random, bullet-spraying, kill-’em-all butcher now typical of American shootings. Had he been that sort, many more would have died in Colebrook. And there is no place left in our country where people feel safe.”
Carey dismissed Drega’s claim — and of those who see Drega as a hero for standing up to the alleged tyranny of government — pointing out that Drega’s decades-long grudges began when he was “a guy building a barn without a permit.”
“When provided a chance for a retroactive permit, he (Drega) refused to specify what sort of siding he might want on the barn. So he was denied that permit, assessed a fine as he kept building, and then it was 25 years from there to shouldering his rifle at the IGA in ’97,” said Carey.
Along the way, as Drega got into other property-related disputes, said Carey, “he tied these all together into a conspiracy against this poor flatlander, a many-tentacled plot involving town selectmen, his neighbors, law enforcement, and the judicial system.”
Despite looking mightily for it, Carey said Drega never found evidence of a conspiracy against him, adding that “Instead of considering that he just might be wrong about this, he clung ever more fiercely to the fantasy that it was true, and getting worse.”