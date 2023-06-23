Manufacturing giant 3M announced Thursday that it has reached a sweeping settlement with U.S. cities and towns over claims that the company contaminated water supplies with dangerous so-called forever chemicals.

The company, known for producing Scotch tape, Command strips and Post-it notes, agreed to pay $10.3 billion over 13 years to provide funding for public water suppliers that have detected per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS. The funding will pay for testing for PFAS and cleaning them up in water supplies.