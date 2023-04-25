3M-BG

Respirators manufacfured by 3M. 

 Bloomberg photo by Angus Mordant

3M plans to cut 6,000 jobs in the manufacturer’s latest move to adjust to slumping demand in several key markets.

The reductions, part of a wider restructuring of the manufacturer, are expected to trim annual costs by as much as $900 million, 3M said in a statement reporting first-quarter earnings. The company has now announced 8,500 total job cuts this year, which would equate to about a 9% decline in its global workforce.