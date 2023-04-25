3M plans to cut 6,000 jobs in the manufacturer’s latest move to adjust to slumping demand in several key markets.
The reductions, part of a wider restructuring of the manufacturer, are expected to trim annual costs by as much as $900 million, 3M said in a statement reporting first-quarter earnings. The company has now announced 8,500 total job cuts this year, which would equate to about a 9% decline in its global workforce.
These actions “will reduce costs at the corporate center, further simplify and strengthen our supply chain structure, and streamline our go-to-market business models, which will improve margins and cash flow,” Chief Executive Officer Mike Roman said in the statement.
The stock rose less than 1% at 9:32 a.m. in New York. Shares of the St. Paul, Minn.-based manufacturing giant had declined 12% this year, the worst performance in the Dow Jones industrial average.
“There have been countless efficiency initiatives here, and little to show for it over the years,” JPMorgan analyst Steve Tusa wrote in research note. “This seems like more of the same.”
The results highlight how the maker of Post-it notes, respirators and smartphone display materials is struggling to shake off weak demand for consumer goods, electronics and more of its roughly 60,000 products. Sales of virus-filtering respirators coming off pandemic-fueled highs and China’s choppy economic reopening have also weighed on 3M’s results.
The conglomerate’s operational struggles have added to investor fears over what could be billions of dollars in potential liabilities stemming from allegedly faulty earplugs supplied to U.S. combat troops and contamination from so-called forever chemicals, which 3M plans to stop producing by the end of 2025.
The company also announced management changes. The biggest being Michael Vale, a 30-year 3M veteran, being appointed to chief business and country officer, a new role on the firm’s operating committee. He will report to Roman and oversee three of the firm’s four units.
Adjusted earnings last quarter were $1.97 a share compared with analyst estimates of $1.58.
Organic sales fell 4.9%, less than the 6.9% decline expected by Wall Street, the largest drop since the second quarter of 2020 when the pandemic ground much of the global economy to a halt.
The company reiterated its annual forecast for organic sales to decline as much as 3% and adjusted earnings to be as much as $9 a share.
3M in January announced plans to cut 2,500 manufacturing jobs to respond to the soft demand environment, the latest in a series of restructuring moves announced since Roman was named CEO in 2018.
The restructuring actions announced this year will result in pretax charges of as much as $900 million, the company said.
WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden launched his re-election bid on Tuesday with a promise to protect American liberties from "extremists" linked to former President Donald Trump, who he beat in 2020 and might face again in 2024.
After more than a week of conflict in Sudan, Bandar Dowelbait said his food supplies have nearly run out and he can only go outside to look for drinking water during lulls in fighting which has turned his city into a war zone.
JERUSALEM -- Israel celebrates its 75th anniversary this week in a fractious and uncertain mood, overshadowed by a battle over the judiciary that has opened up some of the deepest social divisions since the foundation of the country in 1948.
General Motors Co. will stop producing its Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles at the end of this year as it moves to transition the Orion Assembly plant for production of new electric trucks, CEO Mary Barra told investors Tuesday.
Nearly 850,000 Americans could find it harder to access federal food aid under a Republican proposal to expand the program’s work requirements, according to the Biden administration, which has promised to veto the plan if it passes Congress.
ARLINGTON, Virginia -- Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley said Tuesday she was personally against abortion rights but bore no ill will toward those who felt differently, in a rare foray by a Republican White House hopeful into one of the more sensitive issues of the 2024 U.S. election campaign.
Nearly two decades before he became host of the top-rated show on cable news and one of the most influential voices in conservative media, Tucker Carlson could only give a half-smile and awkwardly laugh when Jon Stewart accused of him of being a d--- who was "hurting" the country.