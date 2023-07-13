LAS VEGAS — The Boston Celtics earned their first win of a busy offseason in Summer League action on Wednesday night with a 95-90 victory over the Lakers.
Jordan Walsh led the Celtics with a team-high 25 points while JD Davison added a double-double (11 points, 11 rebounds) in a strong bounce-back performance. Jay Scrubb (18 points) also had another standout outing off the bench against what had been an undefeated Lakers squad.
The Celtics trailed by as many as 14 points in the first half but fought back in the second half with a 23-5 run led by the steady play of Walsh and Davison before putting the game away in the fourth quarter.
Here are three takeaways from Wednesday’s game:
• Dalano Banton makes his Celtics debut: The free agent signing sat out the first two games of NBA Summer League with a finger injury. The third-year guard shared ballhandling duties with Davison and got into the paint regularly against a talented Lakers defense. Banton struggled with his shot out of the gate, missing eight of his field goal attempts but he was able to get into the paint well to set up shooters despite posting an ugly 3-of-18 shooting night overall. It remains to be seen how big of a role that Banton could push for on the 15-man roster but he certainly provides a change of pace with his length at the position.
• Scrubb is in contention for the best Celtic in the summer league: The 22-year-old is looking for an opportunity after spending last year in the G-League and he’s standing out among the pack as a scorer on this roster. Scrubb led all scorers with 15 first-half points, showing a sweet touch from beyond the arc (3-of-4) and an ability to break into the paint. With a couple of two-way slots still available on Boston’s roster, Scrubb looks like a strong candidate for one of those spots to develop with the Maine Celtics and potentially provide some scoring wing depth in a pinch.
• Jordan Walsh struggles early but bounces back in second half: The rookie had a hot start to his summer league debut, making his first four threes but his questionable stroke has reemerged since then. The 20-year-old missed his first four attempts from deep before knocking one down in the third quarter. He was not shy about taking open looks, which will likely please the Celtics coaching staff but his efficiency from downtown and inside the arc looks like an area that will continue to need development throughout his rookie year in the G-League. However, his defensive grit was on display during the contest and he bounced back with a nice third quarter after a slow shooting start, keying a 22-5 run by Boston before scoring a team-high 25 points.
- Justin Champagne looks like a long shot for 15-man roster but JD Davison shows he belongs: Champagne, a third-year wing. is still technically with the team on a non-guaranteed deal but his body of work in summer league hasn’t impressed. Boston still has a couple of two-way slots available but it will be interesting to see whether they go with him or Scrubb for that spot at the wing position and look for more big-man depth for the final slot. However, Davison looked like a worthy development project with a strong game running the offense and cutting down his turnovers dramatically from Boston’s first two games.
DEAR ABBY: My boyfriend lost his sister unexpectedly to a heart attack. She was only 50. I’m trying to be there for him and give him his space while he’s grieving. The thing is, he has stopped responding or contacting me. Every few days, I’d send him words of support, but he doesn’t respond …
DEAR HELOISE: Here’s my tip to open jars. Tap an ice pick or small nail onto the lid of the jar, making a small hole in the lid, which thereby releases the pressure after vacuum-sealing. Then open jar with ease.
A Kentucky man with at least 40 skulls and dozens more human parts in his home has been arrested as part of a nationwide probe into the sale of body parts in which a Goffstown, N.H., couple face federal charges.
A group of Republican U.S. state attorneys general on Thursday warned the country’s largest companies that certain workforce diversity policies could be illegal in light of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision effectively striking down affirmative action in higher education.
WASHINGTON — The House of Representatives on Thursday debated proposed amendments to its version of the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, an annual bill setting policy for the Pentagon, including measures that could change the military’s policy on hot-button issues like abortion rights.
WASHINGTON — In late June, one of cybersecurity expert Steven Adair’s clients got an alert from Microsoft: one of the client’s employees working on human rights issues had their email account compromised. The client wanted to know if Adair could get to the bottom of it.