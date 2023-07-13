LAS VEGAS — The Boston Celtics earned their first win of a busy offseason in Summer League action on Wednesday night with a 95-90 victory over the Lakers.

Jordan Walsh led the Celtics with a team-high 25 points while JD Davison added a double-double (11 points, 11 rebounds) in a strong bounce-back performance. Jay Scrubb (18 points) also had another standout outing off the bench against what had been an undefeated Lakers squad.