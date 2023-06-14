The Patriots are officially on summer break.
On Wednesday, Bill Belichick canceled the final day of minicamp and players started to depart New England for vacation. Most won’t return until late July, when they report for training camp.
This offseason, the Patriots held nine total practices with seven days of OTAs and a shortened two-day minicamp. The media was present for five of the practices. Although there were no pads, tackling or contact of any kind, there were several standout players and a couple of disappointments.
It’s been said that the real competition doesn’t start until training camp, but multiple players took advantage of the spring and will head into the summer with momentum.
It’ll be interesting to see who’s able to continue progress or bounce back when camp starts in the beginning of August. After watching five days of Patriots spring practices, here’s a look at who’s trending up and who’s trending down.
TRENDING UP
Mac Jones, quarterback
What quarterback competition? Jones looks like the Patriots’ starting quarterback and it doesn’t appear to be close. Jones took most reps with the projected starters all spring other than one period Tuesday. The third-year quarterback completed 87% (81-of-93) of his passes in competitive team drills. Backup Bailey Zappe completed 73% (66-of-91) of his passes in competitive team drills. Jones was clearly having fun this spring and looks energized by new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien.
Jack Jones, cornerback
The talent is easy to see with Jack Jones. He has the ability to be an elite cover cornerback in the NFL. He made a really nice interception on a Mac Jones deep ball to Hunter Henry on Tuesday. He also had two pass breakups in the practices that we saw. This second-year cornerback looked great at times last season, but was also suspended the final two games.
Mike Gesicki, tight end
This spring, Gesicki looked like the player who finished with back-to-back 700-yard seasons with Miami. Coming off a down year, he signed with the Patriots this offseason looking to start anew. In practice, he was the focal point of the Pats’ offense. Gesicki caught a team-high 14 passes from Jones in five practices. He finished with a team-high 17 receptions overall.
TRENDING DOWN
Trent Brown, tackle
Brown didn’t have a strong season in 2022. The left tackle allowed nine sacks while the offensive line struggled in spurts.
This year, the Patriots brought in two veterans in Riley Reiff and Calvin Anderson to add competition. Coach Bill Belichick also hired a new offensive line coach, Adrian Klemm. That’s why it was disappointing not to see Brown at OTAs. To make it worse, he missed the first day of minicamp due to his flight getting canceled because of a hailstorm.
On Tuesday, Brown was limited and didn’t participate in a single team drill.
JuJu Smith-Schuster, receiver
Smith-Schuster said the team’s playbook was so different for him to learn that he needed flashcards this offseason. The Patriots made him their highest-paid receiver this offseason, but we never saw how he looked on the field because Smith-Schuster is reportedly nursing a knee injury, which he suffered at the end of last season. Considering how different this offense is for him, it’s a shame he didn’t get a single rep with Jones or the team’s offense this spring. Smith-Schuster will head to training camp behind due to the injury, which isn’t something he can control.
Riley Reiff, tackle
When the Patriots signed Reiff to a one-year contract worth up to $9 million with $5 million guaranteed, it was a sign the team views him as a starting tackle. However, in minicamp, that didn’t look like the case. The Patriots used Conor McDermott at right tackle and Calvin Anderson at left tackle with their top unit. Reiff was used as a backup left tackle along with rookie Sidy Sow, who was the backup right tackle. That’s not a great sign considering the contract they signed Reiff to as he was backing up two players who were signed to less money this offseason.
Kayshon Boutte, receiver
Boutte came to New England with unfair expectations. He was once considered a first-round prospect who fell to the sixth round due to injury and off-the-field issues. Boutte, however, was rarely seen this spring. He was at first limited, then practiced fully for at least one day. However, we didn’t see him at all in minicamp. When he was on the field, Boutte was outshined by rookies Demario Douglass and undrafted free agent Ed Lee. Boutte has a long, long way to go.