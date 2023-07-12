SPORTS-5-PATRIOTS-TAKEAWAYS-FROM-TOUR-1-MLV.jpg

A view of the Gillette Stadium video board, the largest of its kind in North America.

 Chris Mason/masslive.com

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The next time New England Patriots fans step foot in Gillette Stadium, they’ll be greeted by a vastly different-looking venue.

The Kraft family expects to have a $250 million renovation completed by Week 1 of the regular season that features a new video board, redesigned lighthouse, and plenty of new concessions. MassLive took a tour with Chief Operating Officer Jim Nolan and Chief Marketing Officer Jen Ferron of Kraft Sports and Entertainment on Tuesday.