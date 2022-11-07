food-piecrust

Every baker should know these seven tips for a tender, flaky pie crust.

 Scott Suchman for The Washington Post

While I love desserts of all types, if I were forced to choose between cake and pie, I’m going for the latter. Why? I love pie crust. When done properly, it is buttery, flaky perfection and takes whatever filling it holds to new heights. However, making a good pie crust is not an easy feat without proper technique. Aside from carefully following a recipe from a trusted source, here are seven traditional rolled pie crust tips every baker should know.

1. Keep the dough ingredients cool