eel

Yoshihito Ueyama, left, and his younger brother stare at a yellow and black spotted eel at their home in Tsu, Japan, on Saturday. MUST CREDIT: Japan News-Yomiuri photo

 Japan News-Yomiuri

TSU, Japan -- A 7-year-old boy fished out from an irrigation ditch an unusual yellow-and-black spotted eel that was later confirmed by experts to have a mutation that causes a congenital lack of pigment, in Tsu, Mie Prefecture.

Yoshihito Ueyama, a first-year elementary school student in the city, caught the odd-colored eel on Friday using a mullet fingerling as bait at an irrigation ditch where he usually enjoys catching crayfish and loaches.