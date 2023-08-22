Preparations are underway for Republican U.S. presidential candidates to gather for their first primary debate of the 2024 campaign in Milwaukee

Fox News Host and debate moderator Bret Baier records a social media post outside the arena as preparations are underway for Republican U.S. presidential candidates to gather for their first primary debate of the 2024 campaign in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. August 22, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

 JONATHAN ERNST

Eight Republican candidates have met the criteria to take the stage and will participate in the first GOP presidential debate on Wednesday night, the Republican National Committee has announced.

The eight participants are: North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former Vice President Mike Pence, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.