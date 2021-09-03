The 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York City is a sacred space, honoring the nearly 3,000 people who died in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

The museum’s collection includes more than 70,000 artifacts.

One of the largest objects is FDNY’s Ladder 3 fire truck, battered and twisted when the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center collapsed. It’s a stark reminder of the 343 firefighters who died that day, rushing into an inferno to try to rescue others.

The “Survivors’ Stairs,” where fleeing workers escaped the World Trade Center plaza, withstood the collapse of the towers.

But it’s some of the smallest items in the museum’s collection that are the most heartbreaking, including ID cards and keys, discolored and burnt, from individuals who worked in the World Trade Center and who died there that day.

There are boots from recovery workers and dusty shoes worn by survivors as they rushed to safety. Recovered from an ambulance parked near the North Tower, a paramedic’s trauma bag contained oxygen masks, bandages and latex gloves.

The museum also has recorded more than 1,000 interviews with survivors, first responders and family members.

For those who cannot visit New York, the museum offers a deep repository of resources, including timelines that track the attacks and the recovery efforts. An artists registry features works created in response to the events of Sept. 11.

Online resources also include educational materials and lesson plans for grades 3-12, tailored by theme and grade level.

For more: www.911memorial.org/

—Shawne K. Wickham

