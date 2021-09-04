9/11 pilots had deep NH ties

“Jesus took Daddy home.”
That’s how Cheryl McGuinness told her 14-year-old son and 16-year-old daughter the news that their father, Thomas McGuinness Jr., was gone.
McGuinness, who lived in Portsmouth, was the first officer on American Airlines Flight 11, the first plane hijacked and flown into the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.
In the captain’s seat was pilot John Ogonowski, a former resident of Pelham.
In the years that followed, McGuinness’ widow relied on her deep Christian faith for comfort, strength and even forgiveness.
Now Cheryl Hutchins, she’s happily remarried and lives in Texas. Her son Tom is an American Airlines pilot like his dad; daughter Jennifer has two children of her own.
“Life today is very different than it was 20 years ago,” Hutchins said. “And since that day, we’ve all done a lot of healing, a lot of growing.”
She started a ministry and wrote a book, both called “Beauty Beyond the Ashes.”
Her purpose, she said, was to share with others “the journey I had embarked on, from pain toward finding healing, finding beauty amidst the ashes of that horrible day we all remember.”
But it didn’t happen right away, Hutchins said. “It took time for my children to heal. It took time for us as a country to heal,” she said.
Her faith was a crucial part of her own healing, Hutchins said.
So was choosing to forgive. It was the only way to let go of the anger and resentment, she said.
“After the horrible events of 9/11, I didn’t want to forgive those people that were responsible for this,” she said. “But as I made my choice to forgive, I began to feel the unhealthy feelings that I had in my heart eventually leave, and I felt God’s peace fill my heart.”
“Twenty years later, I can honestly tell myself and others that my heart is filled with peace.”
The pilot and farmer
John Ogonowski had wanted to be a pilot since he was a little boy, recalls his brother, Jim, a retired New Hampshire Air National Guardsman who lives in Dracut, Mass.
John spent eight years in the Air Force, serving as a pilot during the Vietnam War, before pursuing his dream to become a commercial airline pilot.
“He was a spectacular pilot,” Jim said.
John’s other love was farming. He and his siblings grew up on a fourth-generation family farm in Dracut.
John’s family lived in Pelham for about 15 years before he purchased a farm of his own just over the state line in Dracut in 1998, Ogonowski said.
“Land preservation and good farming practices was a very important thing to him,” he said.
John also was involved with a program to help new Americans learn farming, making portions of his own land available to several families and mentoring them.
Farming provided a good life for the two brothers, the one a pilot, the other a navigator with the National Guard, Ogonowski said.
“Hay has a shelf life,” he said. “If you’re growing vegetables and the tomatoes are ready, you can’t be flying away for the weekend,” he said. “Hay gave us a lot more flexibility to still be able to farm.”
On Sept. 11, Jim Ogonowski was getting ready to fly to Illinois for a conference and was watching the news when word came that an airplane had hit the World Trade Center.
He called his sister-in-law, a flight attendant, who checked the airline’s computer system.
“We knew very quickly that it was his flight,” he said.
Time moved in slow motion that morning, he said.
His brother had three daughters. The youngest, Mary, was in sixth grade at a Catholic school in Pelham. The older two, Caroline and Laura, attended Bishop Guertin High School in Nashua.
Ogonowski remembers the urgency of wanting to get to his family on that terrible day.
Soon after, he took over stewardship of his brother’s farm.
“I don’t think there was any decision,” he said. “It was September, and there was still a lot to be accomplished on the farm.”
He thinks of John every day, he said.
“Because this is still his farm,” he said. “Everything I’m doing is for him, the way he would have done it.”
Marking the day
Cheryl Hutchins will be in New York City for the 20th anniversary at a ceremony “commemorating with the world,” she said. “And just being thankful for where we are today.”
“I can honestly say that through our faith in God, the support of our loved ones and friends, the community, we’re all in a good place now,” she said. “A place that we can feel joy, make new dreams, and live life to its fullest, which is what our loved ones would want.”
Here’s what she wants people to know about Tom McGuinness: “Tom was a loving husband, and he was the world’s best daddy.”
For the first decade after the attacks, Jim Ogonowski attended memorial services and did speaking engagements. “This year, I’m going to stay quiet on the farm,” he said.
He wants his brother John remembered as “a great guy whose life was cut way too short.”
Longevity runs in his family: Some relatives have lived well into their 90s, he said.
“John only had the chance to live to 50,” he said. “He lived a lot, but he had so much more to live for and to enjoy.”
They all did.
When Ogonowski sees photos of all the people who died that day, he’s been struck by the thought that he’d be happy to be seated next to any of them on an airplane flight.
“They all had a story to tell,” he said. “I’d love to sit next to those people.”
Cheryl Hutchins said she wants to encourage others who are struggling with grief and loss in these difficult times.
“If I could tell them anything, I would tell them this: that it’s OK to hurt, to grieve, to feel pain, but to continue to work on moving forward,” she said.
“Don’t become stuck in your pain. It doesn’t have to be an ending, just a part of your story.
“You can feel joy again after heartbreak,” she said. “Just don’t give up. The sun will rise again.”