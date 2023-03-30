GPH-20230330_KY_copters

Locator map of helicopter collision in Trigg County, Kentucky.

 Staff

Nine U.S. military members have died after a crash involving two military helicopters in Western Kentucky Wednesday, according to officials with the military.

The crash happened in Trigg County and was reported at approximately 10 p.m., according to military officials. It involved two HH60 Black Hawk Helicopters that were performing a routine training mission, military officials said.