CAN THE MOST hackneyed, repeated and indefatigable TV genre withstand parody? Or is it irony-proof — and does its audience care?
Comedy Central sends up every Hallmark Christmas movie ever written with “A Clusterfunke Christmas” (7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday, TV-14).
Vella Lovell stars as Holly, an aggressive real estate developer who drops into a flyover town that just happens to look like a picture postcard. She has every intention of buying the beloved Clusterfunke Inn and turning it into a huge corporate resort. The maidenly and heavily sweatered proprietors (Rachel Dratch and Ana Gasteyer, who are also the film’s writers and creators) seem like pushovers. But once Holly catches a sight of their hunky nephew (Cheyenne Jackson), she’ll have to settle down to the central conundrum of every cable Christmas movie: Does she fulfill her corporate goals, or find true love in the arms of a small-town hottie who will teach her the true meaning of the holidays?
Look for a lot of knowing references to the genre and over-the-top silliness. Truth is, you don’t exactly need a Rosetta Stone to crack the code to these movies — “Clusterfunke” is clearly aimed at viewers who love to watch them and laugh at their predictable ways at the same time.
The cast are well versed at the ridiculous. Dratch and Gasteyer have years of “SNL” between them, and Lovell was a key part of the brilliant “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” ensemble. Jackson currently stars opposite Mayim Bialik on Fox’s “Call Me Kat,” returning for a second season on Jan. 9.
• Airing over two Sundays, the musical documentary “Mr. A & Mr. M: The Story of A&M Records” (10 p.m., Sunday, Epix) recalls a remarkable business collaboration and friendship that launched a record company that sustained a unique voice that ran counter to the hard rock currents of the 1960s and ’70s.
The “misters” in the title are Herb Alpert and Jerry Moss, friends who founded A&M records on a handshake and recorded Alpert’s trumpet solo out of a garage studio. The resulting single, “The Lonely Bull,” was an enormous hit for Alpert and the newly dubbed Tijuana Brass in 1962. The band’s smash fourth album, “Whipped Cream & Other Delights,” became a touchstone when released in 1965. Its Big Band sound exhumed songs like “Tangerine” from the 1940s. At a time when guitar combos ruled the airwaves and catered to “teenyboppers”, this was a record that spoke to their parents. It was a kind of cultural counter-revolution that sold more than 6 million copies.
But don’t go looking for such analysis or historical perspective in “Mr. A & Mr. M.” I found myself yelling at the screen, asking questions that didn’t get answered: “Who designed the company’s distinctive logo? Who was the art director who dreamed up the ‘Whipped Cream’ album cover, one of the most distinctive and parodied in LP history?”
To be fair, there is a lot of ground to cover. In an age when the music business became ever more corporate, A&M was known as an artist-friendly label. Not unlike Frank Sinatra’s Reprise label, it was associated with a name (Herb Alpert) who knew recording and performing on an intimate level.
In just the first hour, we see how Alpert and Moss launched a pair of unknown suburban siblings, Richard and Karen Carpenter; were a force behind “Tapestry,” Carole King’s breakthrough album; and got into a harder rock scene with Joe Cocker during his “Mad Dogs and Englishmen” phase.
The second hour sees their successful associations continue with Peter Frampton, the Police and Janet Jackson. In 1989, Alpert and Moss disbanded the label. Like A&M’s foundation, it was also done on a handshake basis.
Saturday highlights
• Jimmy Stewart stars in director Frank Capra’s 1946 “It’s a Wonderful Life” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-G).
• Michigan and Ohio meet in the Big Ten Championship (8 p.m., Fox).
• Pittsburgh and Wake Forest play for the ACC Championship (8 p.m., ABC).
• An unattached woman turns 30 on Christmas Eve, the same day as her brother’s wedding, in the 2021 romance “A Very Merry Bridesmaid” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
• Grieving their father, two women discover a half-sister they’ve never met in the 2021 holiday melodrama “The Jenkins Family Christmas” (8 p.m., BET, TV-14).
• Pumas and hummingbirds take center stage as the nature series “Wild Patagonia” (8 p.m., BBC America) begins.
• The choir master has the darndest time evoking a joyful noise from the congregation in the 2021 holiday romance “Kirk Franklin’s A Gospel Christmas” (8 p.m., Lifetime, TV-G).
• The holidays collide with parental divorce for a high-strung child in the 2021 comedy “Christmas ... Again?!” (9:25 p.m., Disney).
Sunday highlights
• Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (7:30 p.m., CBS): An interview with NSA whistleblower Reality Winner; China’s shift toward Communist Party control; a profile of Alessandro Michele, the creative director of Gucci.
• A time lord’s clock runs out on the season finale of “Doctor Who” (8 p.m., BBC America).
• LL Cool J hosts the National Christmas Tree Lighting (8:30 p.m., CBS) from Washington, D.C.
• Drugs enter the picture on “Dexter: New Blood” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
• Alicia wants to go home on the season finale of “Fear the Walking Dead” (9 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).
• The Duttons button up on “Yellowstone” (8 p.m., CMT, Paramount, TV-MA).
• “The 23rd Annual A Home for the Holidays at the Grove” (9:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) celebrates the joy of adoption and shares tales of blended families.
• A terror threat on “The Rookie” (10 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
• Guns enter the picture on “Yellowjackets” (10 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
Cult choice
A possessive wife (Gene Tierney) will stop at nothing to keep her man (Cornel Wilde) in the 1945 Technicolor melodrama “Leave Her to Heaven” (8 p.m. Saturday, TCM, TV-PG).
Saturday series
Hodges faces charges on “CSI: Las Vegas” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Two episodes of “48 Hours” (9 p.m., r, and 10 p.m., CBS).
Sunday series
Springfield provides a location for a Christmas movie on “The Simpsons” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... “Legends of the Hidden Temple” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... No more tinsel teeth for Judy on “The Great North” (8:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14).
A special holiday gig on “Bob’s Burgers” (9 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “Supermarket Sweep” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... “Masters of Illusion” (9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... Lois walks out just in time for the holidays on “Family Guy” (9:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... A hard drive contains vital information on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (10:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).