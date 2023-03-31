"Muckross Abbey"

The eponymous story “Muckross Abbey” is one of 10 spooky tales in Sabina Murray’s new collection.

”Muckross Abbey” by Sabina Murray: Black Cat (256 pages, $17)

When Simone goes missing on her honeymoon in Ireland, her friend and former roommate Kelly flies out to help locate her. She refuses to believe either foul play or a tragic accident is behind Simone’s disappearance: With luck, she has simply come to her senses about her choice of husband and run off to reassess the situation. But Kelly’s heart sinks when the police inform her that they have found a scarf and are dragging a lake.