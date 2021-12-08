”WEST SIDE STORY”: Rated PG-13 for some strong violence, strong language, thematic content, suggestive material and brief smoking.
What it’s about: A remake of the beloved 1961 musical. You know the drill, Sharks, Jets, forbidden love and rumbles in the New York City streets.
The kid attractor factor: The dancing, the teenage emotions, and the singing will appeal to teens and older kids.
Good lessons/bad lessons: Violence is never worth it in the end. Love should conquer all but sometimes it doesn’t.
Violence: The Sharks and Jets fight with each other, resulting in some bloody injuries and escalating revenge violence. One fight leaves two stabbed to death. Another character is shot to death. Not bloody or gory but emotionally devastating.
Language: Some strong, slangy language.
Sex: References to sex, nothing graphic.
Drugs: Cigarettes.
Parents’ advisory: This would be a fun family outing to introduce teens and kids to the beloved musical, but it does deal with violence, racism, anguish and other mature themes, so be prepared to discuss that with kids, especially sensitive ones.
”BEING THE RICARDOS”: Rated R for language.
What it’s about: A look at the marriage of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz through the lens of their famous TV show, “I Love Lucy.”
The kid attractor factor: Not much, this is more of an adult drama.
Good lessons/bad lessons: Everything is not what it seems on TV.
Violence: None
Language: Strong language and swearing throughout.
Sex: References to sex, a postcoital scene.
Drugs: Plenty of smoking and drinking.
Parents’ advisory: This one won’t appeal to younger audiences, but all in all, it’s pretty tame for an R-rated movie. OK for teens and mature kids.