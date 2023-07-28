SPORTS-GAP-REMAINS-BETWEEN-BRUINS-AND-1-YB.jpg

Jeremy Swayman of the Boston Bruins makes a save during an April 6 game against the Maple Leafs.

 Matt Stone/Boston Herald

As they inched toward Sunday’s scheduled arbitration hearing, the Bruins and restricted free agent Jeremy Swayman were $2.8 million apart on what they think the 24-year-old goalie is worth.

In the pre-hearing filings, the Bruins offered $2 million while Swayman’s camp came in at $4.8 million, according to Sportnet’s Elliotte Friedman.