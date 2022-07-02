THE FOURTH OF JULY weekend may mean fireworks for some, but it’s normally a quiet weekend for original television. It’s right up there with the days after Christmas and Thanksgiving, a rare admission by broadcasters and streamers that there may be better things to do.
Does anything say “slow weekend” better than a 25.5-hour marathon of “Gilligan’s Island” (4:30 a.m. Sunday, Sundance) episodes? But wait, it gives way to “Hogan’s Heroes” (6 a.m. Monday, Sundance)! Sundance? Robert Redford must be so proud.
And it’s not just a slow weekend. In some ways the biggest and most anticipated series of July have already begun. Netflix launched the second half of the fourth season of “Stranger Things” on Friday, the same day Prime Video debuted the Chris Pratt military thriller series “The Terminal List.”
If you’re waiting for summer’s most anticipated event, the “Game of Thrones” sequel “House of Dragons,” you’ve got a while. It makes its HBO and HBO Max premiere on Aug. 21. A similar big-budget fantasy, the Prime Video Tolkien adaptation “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” debuts on Sept. 2.
It may not feature dragons, but the Netflix documentary series “The Most Hated Man on the Internet” shows promise. Premiering on July 28, it recalls Hunter Moore, a man who described himself as a “professional life ruiner.” He founded a site called Is Anyone Up? in the 2010s, a hub for so-called “revenge porn” imagery.
“Hated” interviews multiple women who spent years trying to get unauthorized images removed from his site as well as crusaders who eventually brought Moore down.
Sometimes it seems that true-crime docudramas are in a competition to find the most odious characters imaginable. “The Most Hated Man on the Internet” looks like it may be hard to top — for now.
No summer, or July, is complete without Shark Week, a basic-cable tradition since the late 1980s. This week’s festival of deep-sea predators runs from July 24-31 on Discovery. Viewers can also catch it on the subscription streaming service Discovery+. Committed cord-cutters can also stream Shark Week on FuboTV and use a seven-day trial to watch it for free.
And July is also the month when Hallmark reminds us that Christmas — and an onslaught of Christmas movies — is just a few warm months away.
• The odd-couple buddy-cop drama “We Hunt Together” (7:30 p.m. Sunday, Showtime, TV-MA) returns after nearly two years. The U.K. import stars Eve Myles (“Broadchurch,” “Keeping Faith”) as a no-nonsense female detective, Lola Franks, partnered with the bookish Jackson Mendy (Babou Ceesay), a veteran of the British version of internal affairs. To Lola, he’s a cop who used to bust cops — a natural enemy. They both have problems of their own and a mutual distrust that they set aside to search for the sickos and predators who come their way.
Saturday highlights
• TNT embarks on a “Star Wars” marathon, beginning with “New Hope” (noon Saturday, TV-PG) through “Return of the Jedi” (6 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).
• Paramount begins a three-day “Yellowstone” (11 a.m. Saturday, TV-MA) marathon, unspooling every episode of the first three seasons of the Dutton family saga.
• Check local listings for regional coverage of Major League Baseball (7 p.m., Fox).
• Classic cars go to the highest bidder at the Barrett-Jackson Live Auction (8 p.m., FYI), taking place in Las Vegas.
• The head of a pet rescue center schemes to break her boyfriend out of prison using a dog crate in the 2022 shocker “Jailbreak Lovers” (8 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
• Game designers contrive a nationwide scavenger hunt in the 2021 holiday romance “On the 12th Date of Christmas” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G). It is July, after all.
• Unlikely partners (Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy) target a drug lord in the 2013 thriller comedy “The Heat” (8 p.m., HBO), directed by Paul Feig (“Bridesmaids” “Freaks & Geeks”).
Sunday highlights
• Repeat reports scheduled on two helpings of “60 Minutes” (CBS): the legacies of the Martian Rover Perseverance and helicopter Endurance; advances in robot mobility; aircraft that rise and land vertically (7 p.m.); the Richie Boys, refugees from Hitler’s Germany who joined America’s espionage efforts (8 p.m.).
• The Philadelphia Phillies host the St. Louis Cardinals in MLB action (7 p.m., ESPN).
• The Philadelphia Stars battle the Birmingham Stallions in USFL football (8 p.m., Fox).
• A vet student and a stray cat make a handsome firefighter question his status as a confirmed bachelor in the 2014 holiday romance “The Nine Lives of Christmas” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
• A strange exile on “Becoming Elizabeth” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
• An Oxford don expires on the eighth season finale of “Endeavor” on “Masterpiece” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings).
• The playthings from an elaborate theme park seek freedom and vengeance on “Westworld” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
• The docuseries “Who Is Ghislaine Maxwell” (9 p.m., Starz, TV-MA) profiles the heiress and procuress, sentenced just this week to 20 years in prison.
• I know it became stylish to pile on Will Smith after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, but I’ve been holding a grudge against him ever since he starred in the 1999 desecration “Wild Wild West” (10 p.m., VH1, TV-PG).
Cult choice
A horror film about a viewer’s obsession with a horror film franchise, “13 Fanboy” (9 p.m. Saturday, TMC, TV-MA) follows a disturbed fan who stalks actors from the many “Friday the 13th” movies and tries to replicate the violent death scenes of their characters. Real actors and “Friday” veterans playing themselves include Dee Wallace (“E.T.”), Deborah Voorhees and many others.
Saturday series
• Auto racing (8 p.m., CBS) ... Tensions rise on “Transplant” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... UFC action (8 p.m., ABC) ... “Dateline” (9 p.m., NBC, r) ... “48 Hours” (10 p.m., CBS) ... A precocious teen steals a police helicopter on “The Rookie” (10 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14).
Sunday series
“Dancing With Myself” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... “Celebrity Family Feud” (8 p.m. r, and 9 p.m., r, ABC, TV-14) ... “America’s Got Talent” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Vengeance becomes a dangerous obsession on “The Equalizer” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... A mystery plane enters U.S. airspace on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “The $100,000 Pyramid” (10 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14).