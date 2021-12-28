IT’S ONLY FITTING that we ring out 2021 with a survey salute to the television performers and creators who left us this year.
Three stars best known for their roles on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” died this year: Phyllis (Cloris Leachman, Jan. 27), Murray (Gavin MacLeod, May 29) and Lou (Ed Asner, Aug. 29) were at the heart of the beloved series. Allan Burns (Jan. 30), a co-creator of “Mary Tyler Moore,” also died this year.
Other talents who died in 2021 are producer and network president Jamie Tarses (Feb. 1) and “All in the Family” writer Irma Kalish (Sept. 3). Novelist Larry McMurtry’s (March 25) many works include “Lonesome Dove.” Television adaptations of novels by Anne Rice (Dec. 11) include “The Feast of All Saints” (2001) and the forthcoming “Loves of the Mayfair Witches.” John Langley (June 26) created “Cops.” TV pitchman Ron Popeil (July 28) could sell just about anything with the catchphrase “But wait, there’s more!”
At least two we lost this year had pivotal roles in presidential elections. Sen. Ted Kennedy’s 1980 campaign never recovered from a dreadful interview with news veteran Roger Mudd (March 9). Interviewer Larry King (Jan. 23) offered a friendly couch to third-party upstart Ross Perot in 1992. Radio personality Rush Limbaugh’s (Feb. 17) influence can be felt on Fox News and other “conservative” media. Actress Olympia Dukakis (May 1) had the good fortune to win an Oscar (for “Moonstruck”) the same year (1988) her cousin Michael ran for president. Always presidential in stature, Hal Holbrook (Jan. 23) starred on “The Senator” among many other series.
Both George Segal (March 23) and Jessica Walter (March 24) gave performances that ranged from the profound to the absurd. Two cerebral comics, Charles Grodin (May 18) and Norm Macdonald (Sept. 14), died in 2021.
Cicely Tyson (Jan. 28) riveted audiences in “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman” (1974).
The year 2021 would see the loss of Monkee Michael Nesmith (Dec. 10), “Mod Squad” member Clarence Williams III (June 4) and “Quantum Leap” star Dean Stockwell (Nov. 7). Julliard-trained actress Lisa Banes’ (June 14) more than 80 TV, screen and stage credits included the silly FX “Baywatch” parody “Son of the Beach.”
Passionate followers of “The Wire” made an emotional connection with Michael K. Williams (Sep. 6).
“Bond girl” Tanya Roberts (Jan. 4) would land in both “Charlie’s Angels” and “That ‘70s Show.” Another 007 veteran, Yaphet Kotto (March 15) was in “Homicide: Life on the Street,” among his many credits. While never as famous as his “Bosom Buddies” co-star, Peter Scolari’s (Oct. 22) credits included “Newhart” and “Girls.”
Other familiar faces we lost include “Room 222” principal Michael Constantine (Aug. 31), weatherman Willard Scott (Sept. 4) and James Michael Tyler (Oct. 24), best known as Gunther from “Friends.”
Despite a terminal cancer diagnosis, veteran character actor Willie Garson (Sept. 21) would appear in the 2021 “Sex and the City” spinoff “And Just Like That ...” and perform until he was too sick to continue, inspiring both his fellow actors and his audience.
Legendary football broadcaster John Madden (Dec. 28) is a Hall of Fame coach and namesake to the popular football video game series.
Apologies to anyone I’ve overlooked. To all those we’ve lost: Hail and farewell.
• Netflix saves one of its most prestigious (and Oscar-worthy?) films for the last day of the year: Olivia Colman stars in the 2021 drama “The Lost Daughter.”
Also on Netflix, “Cobra Kai” enters its fourth season and “Queer Eye” its sixth.
Other highlights
• Note: Specials featuring live performances and public gatherings may be subject to cancellation or curtailment due to COVID.
• Bobby Bones and Rachel Smith host “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash” (8 p.m., CBS).
• Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager host “2021, It’s Toast!” (8 p.m., NBC), a glance back at the past year.
• “Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022 Part 1” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) kicks off the celebrations. “Part 2” (10 p.m., TV-PG) follows.
• Taped earlier, Ryan Seacrest hosts “iHeartRadio Music Festival Night 2” (8 p.m. CW, r, TV-14).
• “New Year’s Eve Live With Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen” (8 p.m., CNN) observes the festivities from New York’s Times Square.
• Chita Rivera hosts “United in Song: Celebrating the American Dream” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-G, check local listings), from Philadelphia’s Independence Hall.
• “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson” (10:30 p.m., NBC).
Cult choice
TCM rings out the year with the 1934 society murder mystery “The Thin Man” (8 p.m., TV-G) and five sequels.
Series notes
Jamie Foxx hosts “Beat Shazam” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip” (9 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) looks for Santa.
Late night
Jimmy Fallon welcomes Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd, Sebastian Maniscalco and Jenny Lewis on “The Tonight Show” (12:30 p.m., NBC, r).