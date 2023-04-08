HOLIDAY TREATS are in short supply this weekend. But CBS has one in its Easter basket, “A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys” (8 p.m. Sunday). Surviving Beach Boys Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, David Marks and Bruce Johnston will be on hand to hear some of their greatest hits performed and reinterpreted by a raft of contemporary artists.

There’s at least a double album’s worth of performances here, including “Sloop John B” by Beck; “Good Vibrations” performed by Beck and Jim James; “In My Room” (Brandi Carlile); “God Only Knows” (Brandi Carlile & John Legend); “The Warmth of the Sun” (Norah Jones); “Help Me Rhonda” (Little Big Town); “California Girls” (Weezer) and many more.