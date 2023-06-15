ARE THE YEARS spent in high school the best of times? The worst? Or merely the most banal? After watching the four-part docuseries “True Crime Story: Look Into My Eyes” (10 p.m., Sundance, TV-14), you could make the case for all three. “Eyes” can also be streamed on AMC+ and Sundance Now.

Most people go to high school, and many have similar experiences. But how many students go to a school where the principal is also a hypnotist who uses his special skills to walk students through stress and emotional blocks, offering to help them become better students and athletes?