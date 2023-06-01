SOMETIMES Scandinavian films and Nordic noir murder mysteries are so dark, austere and grim that they make me laugh. The new Norwegian film “The Architect,” streaming on the Viaplay streaming service, uses that morbid humor to good effect.

Set in a forbidding vision of Oslo in the near but all-too-foreseeable future, “The Architect” takes place in a world where housing has become ridiculously unaffordable. Whether due to overregulation, financial speculation or income inequality, finding a place to live in an urban center has become the holy grail for Norway’s educated and professional youth.