The sparkle of cool turquoise water on a hot Saturday afternoon drew dozens to Hunt Memorial Pool in Manchester for the pool’s opening day.
The Hunt Pool is the only city pool open this summer. The beach at Crystal Lake and the Dupont Splash Pad also are open, but other pools and splash pads remain closed. As temperatures climbed above 90 degrees Saturday afternoon, city residents said they were glad to have somewhere to cool off.
“It’s a perfect day for it,” said city resident Abby Lopez, sitting in the sun with Nina Perez, as they watched their daughters splash in the shallow end.
“It’s some normalcy,” Perez said.
“Definitely more than we’ve been having,” Lopez said. “As long as everybody takes precautions, opening partway is great.”
Swimmers have to answer a few questions about COVID-19 symptoms and submit to a temperature check before heading through the locker rooms and out to the pool. The pool, the Dupont splash pad and Crystal Lake are open at 50% capacity, which means no more than 208 swimmers at Hunt Pool.
Nashua is keeping its city pools closed, uncertain of a safe way to open.
“Hundreds of children spend the day at our pools in very, very, close contact,” read a June 18 statement from Nashua’s Parks and Recreation Department.
Manchester public health director Anna Thomas also warned this spring against opening the pools, without a way to keep children far apart during free swims.
The city grappled for months about whether and how to open pools safely, when Manchester was the epicenter of COVID-19 in New Hampshire. More than 1,600 city residents have been sick with the virus, and commercial corridors on Elm Street and South Willow are just coming back to life.
In May, city officials said pools were staying closed for lack of staff to open them safely. The city instituted a hiring freeze to respond to COVID-related revenue shortfalls. But last month, aldermen approved spending funds from the state and federal government totaling $71,657 and $26,902 from the city’s rainy day fund to open the Hunt Pool, Crystal Lake and the Dupont Splash Pad.
Mayor Joyce Craig said the governor’s stay-at-home order, which restricted gatherings to 10 people, was a factor in keeping city pools closed. The order expired June 15, and aldermen voted June 23 to open the three water spots.
“I didn’t think they were going to open at all this summer,” said Emily Mack, hanging on the edge of the pool with Anson Hood, 12.
Gary Prentice and D.J. Cox came to the pool with Cox’s children and niece.
Toweling off the children while lifeguards took a break, Cox said the children have been staying busy with online camp activities – a lot of arts and crafts, she said. Prentice said the children have been playing a lot of video games.
It was nice change to get the kids out from behind the computer screen, they said, and go to the pool.
Margaret Tully and Jason Taylor saw the water and rushed over Saturday afternoon. Taylor said it was good to see people out again, even though groups on the pool deck gave each other plenty of space.
“It’s perfect, to go to the pool for a few hours,” she said.