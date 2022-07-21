MANCHESTER -- Years after they left school, two dozen city residents donned caps and gowns, and collected their high school equivalency diplomas in a ceremony Thursday, with their families and mentors celebrating their second chances.

The graduates processed into the Manchester High School West library as the Pomp and Circumstance marches played on a boombox, and their families sat in chairs arranged just a few minutes before the ceremony. They collected their diplomas, and hugged their families before escaping the muggy un-air-conditioned school building.