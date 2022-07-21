MANCHESTER -- Years after they left school, two dozen city residents donned caps and gowns, and collected their high school equivalency diplomas in a ceremony Thursday, with their families and mentors celebrating their second chances.
The graduates processed into the Manchester High School West library as the Pomp and Circumstance marches played on a boombox, and their families sat in chairs arranged just a few minutes before the ceremony. They collected their diplomas, and hugged their families before escaping the muggy un-air-conditioned school building.
The modest celebration marked a significant day, the beginning step toward a different kind of life.
As they got older, graduates said, finishing high school began to seem more important. They wanted to pursue higher education. They wanted to start businesses. They wanted to be examples for their own children.
Life got in the way of high school the first time around.
Josh Piniero decided in 11th grade that he should get a second job to help his family. Maria Monzon and Jerany Arroyo said they both decided as teenagers to focus on making money and becoming independent. Lester Medina said he doesn't really know why he didn't finish high school -- he just stopped going. A cancer diagnosis at 17 put Vendetta Rossi too far behind to catch up.
Now, all five city residents have a high school equivalency diploma, after preparing as part of a program run by MyTurn, a New Hampshire organization that focuses on education and job readiness for people from poor cities.
"It’s opened a lot of opportunities for a career path," Medina said.
Two years ago, MyTurn got a grant to run a preparation program for the High School Equivalency Test, or HiSET, said MyTurn executive director Alison Joseph. Test-preparation courses started in the summer of 2020.
The graduation ceremony Thursday celebrated two years of progress. Just over 20 students attended the ceremony, Joseph said, but the program has already helped more than 40 Manchester residents complete their HiSETs.
J.W. Williams, director of secondary pathways at MyTurn, said he was proud to see these students wearing caps and gowns.
“My heart is fluttering” he said as the graduates assembled before the ceremony, fussing with their royal-blue robes, running through the choreography of the ceremony.
Williams said he was in awe of what the new graduates had done to get to this point -- studying while working multiple jobs and caring for their families.
"I’ve spent hours with them studying and studying," Williams said. "I saw them working through a lot of difficult times in their lives to achieve this goal," he said, balancing families and sometimes multiple jobs with studying.
“It’s way harder going back than to just do it the first time," Arroyo said.
For students, the graduation ceremony was just a first step on a new path.
“I just really wanted to do something instead of being a high school drop-out," Rossi said.
With a high school equivalency diploma, Rossi has started classes at the New Hampshire Technical Institute, with the goal of eventually becoming a forensic pathologist, performing autopsies, or somewhere in the medical field.
Monzon wants to study culinary arts. Medina sees himself in the building trades, maybe working with HVAC systems. Pineiro is planning to start a landscaping and masonry company, and hopes to study business at some point. Arroyo is getting ready to sit for exams to get her real estate license.
