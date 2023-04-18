STREAMING ON Prime Video, “Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits” offers songs and music, stand-up comedy and observations from the co-star of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” now in its fifth and final season, also on Prime Video.

• An elderly entertainer explores his harrowing past in the documentary “How Saba Kept Singing” (10 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings). As a toddler and a young boy, David “Saba” Wisnia survived his ordeal as a prisoner in Auschwitz by singing for his captives and remaining too amusing and entertaining to exterminate.