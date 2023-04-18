STREAMING ON Prime Video, “Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits” offers songs and music, stand-up comedy and observations from the co-star of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” now in its fifth and final season, also on Prime Video.
• An elderly entertainer explores his harrowing past in the documentary “How Saba Kept Singing” (10 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings). As a toddler and a young boy, David “Saba” Wisnia survived his ordeal as a prisoner in Auschwitz by singing for his captives and remaining too amusing and entertaining to exterminate.
While horrific, Saba’s experience was not unique. The singer and actor Robert Clary saw almost his entire family murdered as he survived as court entertainment for his Nazi captors. Clary would go on to star in the hit Broadway show “New Faces of 1952” and appear in movies, television shows and soap operas. His most notable role was Cpl. Louis LeBeau on “Hogan’s Heroes” in the 1960s. The series was criticized at the time for blending comedy entertainment with a story about a Nazi prison camp.
Clary’s story and others are recalled in the 2016 documentary “The Last Laugh,” a provocative film about humor and the Holocaust. It aired on PBS’s “Independent Lens” in 2017 and can now be streamed on Tubi for free.
• Financial adviser Ramit Sethi counsels people all over America from different social strata in the new Netflix documentary series “How to Get Rich.” Here, he discusses the notion of “rich” in all its meanings, from the amassing of great wealth and property to the cultivation of a rich exterior life and inner life.
• The documentary “Joan Crawford: The Ultimate Movie Star” (10:15 p.m., TCM) recalls the life and career of a Hollywood legend whose work began on the silent screen, who won an Oscar for the 1945 drama “Mildred Pierce” (8 p.m., TCM) and who was portrayed in memorable movies and television series, including “Mommie Dearest,” the 1981 film starring Faye Dunaway, and the 2017 FX miniseries “Feud” starring Jessica Lange as Crawford opposite Susan Sarandon as Bette Davis. Crawford died in 1977. Her final movie was the 1970 sci-fi shocker “Trog.”
Other highlights
• James Franco, Mila Kunis, Rachel Weisz and Michelle Williams star in the 2013 variation on Frank L. Baum’s classic series “Oz the Great and Powerful” (6:45 p.m., Starz Encore).
• Terror in the great white north on “FBI” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
• Worried about his heir, a king hires a “Royal Matchmaker” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
• A Russian hit man seeks revenge on “FBI: International” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
• A surgeon (Michael Chiklis) son’s disturbed behavior poses a dreadful dilemma on “Accused” (9 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14).
• Actress Keira Knightley travels to locations that loom large in her family history on “My Grandparents’ War” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings).
• A new generation drops anchor on the 19th season opener of “Deadliest Catch” (9 p.m., Discovery, TV-14).
• An Italian menu sets the stage for the season finale of “Superchef Grudge Match” (9 p.m., Food, TV-G).
• Two agents vanish on the range on “FBI: Most Wanted” (10 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
• “The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch” (10 p.m., History, TV-PG) enters its fourth season, exploring UFO mysteries and malarky, on a cable station that has strayed from its mission to discuss actual history.
• The “Law & Order”-inspired docuseries “Blood & Money” (10 p.m., CNBC) returns to the story of the Menendez Brothers.
Cult choice
A wild night leaves two stoners (Ashton Kutcher and Seann William Scott) with no recollection of the previous evening’s events in the 2000 comedy “Dude, Where’s My Car?” (9:35 p.m., Cinemax). Throw in Mike Tyson and you’ve got “The Hangover” (2009), without all the hype, the sequels and the fuss.
Series notes
A bad moon on the rise on “Night Court” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Kendra’s secret shocks Owen on “9-1-1: Lone Star” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... A midlife career move on “The Rookie” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14) ... The company’s stock price tanks on “American Auto” (8:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
“The Wall” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... A death row inmate maintains tight control over his homicidal cult on “The Rookie: Feds” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
Jane Lynch hosts “Weakest Link” (10 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... Will poses as a crook to infiltrate a drug ring on “Will Trent” (10 p.m., ABC, TV-14)
Late night
Jimmy Fallon welcomes Ana de Armas, Jesse Plemons and Slowthai on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Jason Sudeikis, Annaleigh Ashford and Nic Collins visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC, r).
