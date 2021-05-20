WHAT IF A SUPERHERO was emotionally disturbed? Would that be entertaining? Back when comic books were discussed as mere kid stuff, Marvel Comics always had a bit more edge and challenged its pimply readership to contemplate characters with mixed motivations and depth. At least compared to the DC pantheon’s straight arrows.
The stop-motion cartoon “Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.” begins streaming today on Hulu. Patton Oswalt voices its central character, a genius inventor whose inept experiments have mutated his form into a giant square head constrained by a stunted straitjacket of a body. No wonder he’s miserable.
He’s first seen as a young boy, crying uncontrollably and yelling at his mother. Just a few minutes later, he’s shown humiliating his wife in front of his son. Something about sniffing Iron Man’s boot. But I’m getting ahead of myself.
To those steeped in Marvel lore, there are plenty of inside jokes. But for those who don’t enjoy hanging around loud, abusive characters, “M.O.D.O.K.” is just pointless and vulgar. And rather ugly to behold.
• Apple TV+ streams the eight-part docu-series “1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything.” In addition to commemorating the 50th anniversary of so many classic albums, the series argues that this music both reflected and fomented societal upheaval. The late David Bowie is heard commenting that “we were creating the 21st century in the 1970s.”
“1971” unfolds with a wealth of footage, much lifted from earlier documentary efforts. It features no singular, authorial narrative and that is both a strength and a weakness.
At the risk of sounding boring, is it possible to discuss this era without considering demographics? The percentage of the population under 25 in 1971 was far different than today, when too often, voices of those over 65 dominate the conversation.
It’s also difficult to imagine how different the music “industry” was 50 years ago. Before their takeover by mega-corporations, record companies were free to experiment. The year 1971 also saw the emergence of FM radio, for a short time, another hothouse of innovation. The result was a wealth of music that mattered.
Contrast the strident songs of 1971 to the aftermath of Sept. 11, 2001, when a single corporation could own thousands of radio stations and straitjacket them with official playlists that prohibited hundreds of “disturbing” or “political” songs from airplay. Two years later, the hugely popular Dixie Chicks criticized the invasion of Iraq and were subject to a total blacklist and death threats.
The 50 years separating 1971 and 2021 was a time when music, even protest music, became a commodity. Did I mention this streams on Apple?
• As an artist reacting to trouble and change, Marvin Gaye created “What’s Going On,” still powerful after half a century. When corporations address social issues, they concoct a title for a special that reads like it was crafted by a committee of lawyers.
Ken Jeong hosts “See Us Unite for Change: The Asian American Foundation (TAAF) in Service of the AAPI Community” (8 p.m., BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount, Pop, TVLand).
Other highlights
• A hit man trails Liz on “The Blacklist” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14)
• “Inside the Met” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) documents how New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art reacted to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Erin’s boss comes on strong on “Blue Bloods” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
Cult choice
Geena Davis and Jeff Goldblum star in the silly 1988 sci-fi spoof musical comedy “Earth Girls Are Easy” (2 a.m., TCM), notable for co-starring Damon Wayans and Jim Carrey before they were famous.
Series notes
“The Dick Van Dyke Show: Now in Living Color!” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Realistic dinosaurs on “Shark Tank” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Jordan’s fate seems dire on “Charmed” (8 p.m. CW, TV-PG).
Missing persons on “Magnum P.I.” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “Dateline” (9 p.m., NBC) ... “20/20” (9 p.m., ABC, r) ... Fallon and Liam adjust on “Dynasty” (9 p.m. CW, TV-PG).
Late night
Michelle Obama is booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS, r) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Constance Wu, Andrew Rannells and Lord Huron and Allison Ponthier on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Heidi Klum, Mike Epps and Madness appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (11:35 p.m., ABC).
Aidy Bryant and Barry Jenkins visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC, r) ... Benedict Cumberbatch and Justin Bieber appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (12:35 a.m., CBS, r).