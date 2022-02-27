For years, policymakers have been railing against social media companies for allegedly stoking divisions and facilitating the spread of noxious content on their sites, with little to show for it beyond distant threats of regulation.
These efforts have largely taken a single form with proposals to roll back the protections that shield technology companies from lawsuits over posts by their users, known as Section 230.
But there are signs of growing momentum for a different approach, focused instead on channeling the consumer protection powers of regulators.
It is a strategy that has shaped a slew of recent proposals aimed at cracking down on platforms that mislead users about their practices and policies, or that fail to be sufficiently transparent about their products.
Thus month, three House Democrats unveiled legislation that would create a new digital safety bureau at the Federal Trade Commission tasked with issuing transparency requirements and guidance on safety features for digital platforms.
Rep. Sean Casten, D-Ill., cast the proposal in a statement as an effort to bring the “broken promises and black box practices” of social media platforms to light. In announcing the bill, the offices leading the charge likened imposing new regulations on online platforms to crafting “seat belt” or “speed bump” safety standards.
That approach resonates with a separate proposal led by the leaders of the Senate’s consumer protection panel that would create new child safety mandates for technology companies, enforced by state attorneys general and federal regulators.
“I think of this law as kind of a product safety law,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., who is leading the bill with Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., told reporters.
“For way too long, the internet was regarded as different from all other products,” he said. “Well, now we’re going to have guardrails and safeguards for the internet that will enable children and parents to protect themselves.”
While lawmakers are pushing to give regulators more tools to crack down on these supposed consumer protection harms, some state officials and advocates are making the case that there is more to be done with the laws already on the books.
D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine, a Democrat, highlighted an advocacy group’s lawsuit that accused Facebook of violating local consumer protection laws in the District of Columbia by making misrepresentations about how effective it is in cracking down on hate speech.
Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen’s complaints to federal regulators about the technology giant have largely focused on allegations it misled the public and investors about its policies.
Those complaints were filed under Securities and Exchange Commission standards, however, the legal argument resonates with common consumer protection principles that companies should not use unfair or deceptive practices to mislead their customers.
New York University adjunct law professor Paul Barrett argued that expanding regulatory powers to crack down on consumer protection harms on social media could offer a more comprehensive solution than revamping Section 230.