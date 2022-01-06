CARTOONS HAVE OFTEN featured outcasts. Both “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” owe their enduring popularity to the fact that the main characters face ostracism and cruelty in the early going.
Streaming on Apple TV+, the children’s cartoon “El Deafo” is based on the bestselling and Newbery Honor-winning graphic novel memoir of the same name by Cece Bell, who also narrates.
Set in a world of characters who resemble rabbits in ways both awkward and cute, “El Deafo” follows young Cece, whose life as the youngest child in a big house in a pleasant neighborhood is utterly changed after a serious infection sends her to the hospital.
She recovers, but not without major hearing loss, a condition that worsens over the course of the pilot. Cece’s condition requires that she wear a series of hearing aids, each larger and bulkier than the last.
“El Deafo” follows her as she adjusts to becoming “the deaf kid in school,” and the object of pity, avoidance and fascination for her classmates. “El Deafo” doesn’t shy away from realistic depictions of difficult children. Cece’s first “best friend” turns out to be manipulative and possessive.
The cartoon asks viewers to share in Cece’s loss of hearing. The technology she uses to hear is not without complications and even some humor, as when her teacher forgets to turn off her microphone when she goes to the lavatory. The title is based on a superhero Cece creates in her imagination, an avenger who turns others’ taunts into superhuman abilities.
In asking young viewers to see things, or rather hear things, from Cece’s perspective, “El Deafo” offers a rare lesson in empathy, something lacking in TV entertainment and other corners of our society.
• After a two-week theatrical engagement, Amazon Prime streams the 2021 coming-of-age drama “The Tender Bar,” adapted from J.R. Moehringer’s 2005 memoir about growing up on Long Island. Directed by George Clooney, the film’s cast includes Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, Daniel Ranieri, Lily Rabe and Christopher Lloyd. Film critics were mixed in their feelings about “Tender,” but Affleck has been nominated for the Golden Globe for best supporting actor.
• Now streaming on Netflix, “Hype House” profiles social media stars.
Other highlights
• The Brooklyn Nets host the Milwaukee Bucks in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ESPN).
• The co-founders of a junk-hauling venture put their company under a stress test to see if it can withstand increased competition and the headwinds of a changing marketplace as “Undercover Boss” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) returns for its 11th season.
• U.S. figure skating championships: Ladies Free Skate (8 p.m., NBC) unfolds live from Nashville.
• Facing the stress of a national gingerbread competition, a fetching pastry chef finds love in the 2017 romance “The Sweetest Christmas” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
• Singer Lizzo guest-judges on the 14th season premiere of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (8 p.m., VH1, TV-14). Something called “Queen of the Universe” (10 p.m., VH1, TV-14) follows.
• David Muir and Amy Robach co-host “20/20” (9 p.m., ABC).
• “Stars on Stage From Westport Country Playhouse” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-G, check local listings) presents Gavin Creel, a Broadway performer and singer/songwriter who has appeared in revivals of “Thoroughly Modern Millie” and “Hair” as well as “The Book of Mormon.”
• Female real estate agents keep it real on the new unscripted series “Ladies Who List: Atlanta” (9 p.m., OWN, TV-14).
• A narcotics shipment must be stopped on “Blue Bloods” (10 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
• The gang returns to retrieve the box from the underwater cave as “Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch” (10 p.m., Discovery, TV-PG) enters its second season.
Cult choice
A small-town girl (Lana Turner) climbs to the top of the big-city modeling heap in the 1950 melodrama “A Life of Her Own” (1 p.m., TCM, TV-PG), directed by George Cukor and co-starring Ray Milland and Tom Ewell.
Series notes
“WWE Friday Night SmackDown” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Comedian Kevin Hart appears on “Shark Tank” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Illusionists audition on “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (8 p.m. CW, TV-PG).
A coffee shop encounter spills secrets on “Magnum P.I.” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Truth serum livens up a cocktail party, and Ryan discovers that his new contact may have a bloody past on “Nancy Drew” (9 p.m. CW, TV-14).
Late night
Jennifer Lawrence and Dianne Wiest are booked on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes the co-hosts of “Queer Eye,” J.B. Smoove and Matthew Broussard on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Tom Hanks and June Diane Raphael appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (11:35 p.m., ABC).