The planet is taking a breather
A few days of standing still
No harm to the rivers and oceans
Thanking God for your Treasury bill
No trips to the fancy parties
No singing in front of the stage
The freezer is stocked with chicken soup
And gloves are all the rage
The ports are empty the rallies are still
The mockingbird sings out his heart
No time like the present for taking stock
of music and poetry and art
Perhaps in the stillness something will happen that no one could ever predict
Problems resolved relationships healed
All your big troubles licked
So sleep till you’re really res ted
Do the treadmill and watch TV
Everything changes so this won’t last
And give thanks for caller ID
Judy Collins’ poetic Facebook post on March 12