The planet is taking a breather

A few days of standing still

No harm to the rivers and oceans

Thanking God for your Treasury bill

No trips to the fancy parties

No singing in front of the stage

The freezer is stocked with chicken soup

And gloves are all the rage

The ports are empty the rallies are still

The mockingbird sings out his heart

No time like the present for taking stock

of music and poetry and art

Perhaps in the stillness something will happen that no one could ever predict

Problems resolved relationships healed

All your big troubles licked

So sleep till you’re really res ted

Do the treadmill and watch TV

Everything changes so this won’t last

And give thanks for caller ID

Judy Collins’ poetic Facebook post on March 12