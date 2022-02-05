PORTSMOUTH — An 1859 first-edition novel by the Milford-born Harriet E. Wilson and thought to be the first known novel in English by a Black person, has come home to New Hampshire.
Her book chronicles her abuse as an indentured servant and then efforts to support herself, and her child, when freed.
Long thought to be the work of a White author, Wilson’s novel sunk into obscurity until 1983, when Henry Louis Gates republished the novel with his discoveries that the author was African American and that the story was largely autobiographical. It continues to be a powerful and controversial narrative.
Rebecca Davis, who had a distinguished career as a medical librarian at the University of California, Davis, before retiring in 2014, found the copy of Wilson’s book, “Our Nig; or Sketches in the Life of a Free Black,” in a safe when settling her late husband’s estate.
Though the book originally was published in Boston, Davis believed it belonged in the Granite State. She eventually connected with the Portsmouth-based Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire (BHTNH).
“I was so excited to get her call,” said JerriAnne Boggis, executive director of BHTNH. “To think she found us on the web and determined that our organization was the perfect home for her treasure is still mind-blowing.”
Long-time BHTNH supporters John and Shaye Robinson stepped forward to help with the acquisition.
Davis hand-delivered the book from California to Portsmouth in January. A local antiques dealer authenticated it and Boggis formally accepted the gift on behalf of the trail.
Boggis said she hopes the book can be viewed by visitors when the BHTNH reopens to the public in June. But first a few pages of the book need to be secured, plus a locked display case built to house it, Boggis told the Union Leader.
While Davis was in the area last month, she met with the heritage trail’s founder Valerie Cunningham and toured historic sites including the African Burying Ground in Portsmouth. In Milford, where a statue of Wilson (1825-1900) and her son stands in Bicentennial Park, local African Americans read selections from Wilson’s novel at the church where Wilson was married.
Black History Month
The slave trade in New Hampshire can be traced to 1645, when ships were docking in Portsmouth near today’s Prescott Park, according to BHTNH documents. A 1775 census reported 656 enslaved Africans in New Hampshire, mostly in Portsmouth and adjacent towns.
With Black History Month being marked nationwide in February, the BHTNH is presenting a panel discussion about clashing perspectives of American history, “‘Divisive Concepts’: A Chilling Effect on Teaching History,” at 2 p.m. Sunday at Portsmouth Middle School, 155 Parrott Ave. It’s the first program in the 2022 Elinor Williams Hooker Tea Talks Series.
Panelists will include Nikita Stewart, assistant editor at the New York Times; Elizabeth DuBrulle, director of education and public programs at the New Hampshire Historical Society, and Erin Bakkom, a social studies teacher at Portsmouth Middle School.
They will talk about how people “can continue to teach a truer and more inclusive history to the next generation, and how we can ensure that social studies will continue to be a critical and important part of K-12 education,” the BHTNH said in announcing the program.
Moderator David Watters is a professor emeritus at the University of New Hampshire and serves in the state Senate representing Barrington, Dover, Rollinsford, and Somersworth. Watters has served on the boards of many historical organizations, including Black Heritage Trail of NH.
There is no admission fee. For information, go to blackheritagetrail.org, which will also post a livestream link to the program.