Cock-a-Leekie Soup

Cock-a-Leekie Soup (Chicken and Leek Soup with Barley).

 Photo for The Washington Post by Tom McCorkle

Ever hear of a soup swap? I attended one for the first time recently and came home with new-to-me soup varieties, new friends, and plans to make soup-swapping a new tradition in my life.

Here’s how it works: Each attendee makes six quarts of one type of soup (I made my Family Favorite Minestrone). Everyone gets together, sets out their soup containers and describes their contribution.