Soldier comes home

Robert Shure of Skylight Studios in Woburn, Mass., created this sculpture, “The Homecoming.” The piece now stands outside the Wright Museum in Wolfeboro.

 PROVIDED BY WRIGHT MUSEUM

Even the way their feet are positioned helps tell the story of a soldier’s reunion with his family.

Set to be unveiled and dedicated on Tuesday, Sept. 5, outside the Wright Museum in Wolfeboro, “The Homecoming” was created by Robert Shure of Skylight Studios in Woburn, Mass.