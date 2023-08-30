Even the way their feet are positioned helps tell the story of a soldier’s reunion with his family.
Set to be unveiled and dedicated on Tuesday, Sept. 5, outside the Wright Museum in Wolfeboro, “The Homecoming” was created by Robert Shure of Skylight Studios in Woburn, Mass.
It captures a scene that feels like it’s still in motion. The woman has rushed forward in greeting, her left foot still off the ground as she moves. A little boy has placed his right foot in line with one of the soldier’s shoes as he looks up and smiles and stretches out his arms to encircle one of the man’s uniformed pants leg.
The sculpture is in honor of those who served during World War II, whether in the military or on the home front.
American Airlines flight attendants gave their union leaders approval to trigger a strike if the labor group is eventually allowed to end contract negotiations under federal labor law, the Association of Professional Flight Attendants said.
Top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell froze up for more than 30 seconds on Wednesday during a public appearance before he was escorted away, the second such incident in a little more than a month, a clip from an NBC News affiliate showed.
DEDHAM, Massachusetts - A Massachusetts judge on Wednesday dismissed a criminal case charging former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick with molesting a 16-year-old boy in 1974, saying the 93-year-old was not competent to stand trial due to dementia.
Roughly 70 people marched from Kittery, Maine, to the African Burial Ground on Saturday to commemorate an American history milestone that remains compelling and dear to many hearts: the 60th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s March on Washington, D.C., on August 28, 1963.
Driving past The Care Farm on South Merrimack Road in Hollis, not far from busy Route 101A in the Amherst/Merrimack/Nashua area, a bucolic scene unfolds where ponies relax in the shade while goats and sheep may be seen calmly grazing.