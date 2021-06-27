Carmen Miranda, the so-called “Brazilian Bombshell,” once sported a “hat” topped with around 17 pieces of fruit and two bunches of grapes. Far more than you need to have every day! Turns out that enjoying two servings (that’s an apple and eight large strawberries, for example) a day can slash your risk for Type-2 diabetes over the next five years by 36%. Psst! Fruit juice doesn’t work that magic!
The study in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism that revealed fruit’s diabetes-fighting powers also found why it’s so effective. Seems that eating whole fruit improves insulin sensitivity, so the body has to crank out less insulin to control blood sugar levels. That’s important, because not only are high levels of circulating insulin related to diabetes, they also damage your blood vessels, leading to high blood pressure and heart disease, and are associated with obesity.
While eating whole fruit is tasty, you can also use it fresh in foods you prepare. Try these recipes in Dr. Mike’s “What to Eat When Cookbook”: Blueberry, Fig, Prune & Balsamic Salad Dressing; Heirloom Tomato & Peach Salad; Cucumber, Orange & Mint Salad; Snap Pea & Strawberry Salad; and a thirst-quenching Grape Escape.
If you do cook the fruit (berries are tasty when served warm on steel-cut oatmeal), the liquid you get is loaded with nutrients — save it for smoothies, like the What to Eat When Vitality Smoothie, or freeze it in ice cub trays to use in sauces or to flavor broiled salmon.