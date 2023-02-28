WHO SAYS “INDIE” movies can’t make money? “American Greed” (10 p.m., CNBC) returns to Hollywood once again for a tale of audacity and fraud. Mired in a rut as a B-level, at best, actor, Jason Van Eman turned his career around as a movie producer. You can find his credits on the internet. You may not have seen (or even heard of) “Assimilate,” “Camp Cold Brook” or “The Tale,” but they are real films.

Apparently, some of his claims were not so legitimate, and he and his collaborator, a corrupt financier, were pursued by the law. Van Eman was eventually convicted and sentenced to 21 years in prison for defrauding investors out of more than $60 million.