ACORN STREAMS the whimsical British mystery series “Mrs Sidhu Investigates.” Meera Syal (“The Kumars at No. 42”) stars in the title role as a middle-aged widow and caterer with a flair for noticing things and more than her share of emotional intuition.

She’s first seen turning down clients who want her to cater their wedding because she can just tell that they are not a good match for each other. Her meddling ways and refusal to simply withdraw from life like a good Indian widow have earned her a slightly scary reputation among her neighbors in the thoroughly dowdy town of Slough, the setting for Ricky Gervais’ first incarnation of “The Office.”