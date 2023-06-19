An Ecuadoran woman who was declared dead and then hospitalized after she was found alive inside her coffin has been deemed deceased for a second time, according to health officials in the coastal South American country.

Bella Montoya was initially hospitalized on June 9 at Martín Icaza Hospital, in the central Ecuadoran city of Babahoyo, about 200 miles southwest of the capital, Quito, after a suspected stroke. She went into cardiorespiratory arrest and was declared dead by a doctor.