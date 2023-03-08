PORTLAND, Maine -- Maine lobstermen hauled in the least valuable lobster catch in a decade last year, when a decrease in price per pound and higher operational costs gave them less incentive to get out on the water.

The $389 million haul, a 47% drop from 2021's record-shattering catch, was the result of both fewer pounds of lobster caught and a lower market price, according to data released Friday by the Maine Department of Marine Resources.