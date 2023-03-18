STORRS, Conn. — Dorka Juhász tipped the ball away from Vermont forward Aryana Dizon and passed it off to Aaliyah Edwards to get the fast break going. The 6-foot-3 forward then sprinted to the other end of the court in a flash and scored a layup plus the foul.

Fully embracing the moment in all of its March Madness glory, Edwards celebrated by doing a fist bump with a fan in the student section, then made the shot at the stripe to give the Connecticut women’s basketball team its first double-digit lead of the day with under three minutes left in the first quarter.