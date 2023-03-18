STORRS, Conn. — Dorka Juhász tipped the ball away from Vermont forward Aryana Dizon and passed it off to Aaliyah Edwards to get the fast break going. The 6-foot-3 forward then sprinted to the other end of the court in a flash and scored a layup plus the foul.
Fully embracing the moment in all of its March Madness glory, Edwards celebrated by doing a fist bump with a fan in the student section, then made the shot at the stripe to give the Connecticut women’s basketball team its first double-digit lead of the day with under three minutes left in the first quarter.
Edwards was dominant, showing exactly why she was named an All-American as she led the No. 2 seed Huskies to a 95-52 victory over 15th-seeded Vermont in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Saturday at Gampel Pavilion. She finished with a career-high 28 points (on 13 of 15 shooting), seven rebounds, five assists, four steals and two blocks.
The victory was UConn’s 29th straight in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. With the win, UConn (30-5) secured its 26th 30-win season in program history and is now 131-22 in NCAA Tournament games.
Juhász added a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds, plus six assists, three blocks and three steals. Caroline Ducharme was also in double-figures with 12 points and five rebounds.
The Huskies shot 61.9% from the field, scored 23 points off turnovers and had a 54-10 edge in the paint. They also outrebounded the Catamounts 43-19.
UConn had 10 players available for the fourth consecutive game. Azzi Fudd returned to the starting lineup for the first time since Dec. 4, 2022, taking the place of Aubrey Griffin. Fudd finished with five points on 2 of 10 shooting, along with four rebounds and two assists.
The Huskies set the tone out of the gates, scoring seven unanswered points in the first two minutes.
Edwards imposed her will early. With under six minutes left in the first quarter, the 6-foot-3 forward beat out two defenders to grab an offensive rebound and score a tough and-one put-back bucket.
By the end of the first quarter, the Huskies had a 27-12 lead. Edwards matched the entire Vermont squad all by herself with 12 points on 5 of 5 shooting, along with three assists, two rebounds and two blocks through the first 10 minutes.
The Huskies extended their advantage to 20 points a little over two minutes into the second quarter following a 3-pointer from Caroline Ducharme and a layup from Juhasz.
Edwards splashed home a long jumper a few minutes later to put UConn up 36-12, already matching the total points allowed by Vermont in its last game. After another bucket from Edwards, the lead was up to 30 points seven minutes into the second.
