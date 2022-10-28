DO NOT ADJUST your set. “Matthew Perry: The Diane Sawyer Interview” (8 p.m., ABC) may seem like a relic of 1990s broadcast television, but it concerns Perry’s new book “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir.” The “Terrible” part concerns his struggles with addiction.

Since “Friends” concluded in 2004, Perry has had no shortage of television roles, both serious and comedic. He played a dedicated teacher in “The Ron Clark Story” and appeared in “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip,” Aaron Sorkin’s behind-the-scenes take on the making of an “SNL”-like sketch show. He starred in and executive produced a number of short-lived network sitcoms, including “Mr. Sunshine,” “Go On” and a reboot of “The Odd Couple.”