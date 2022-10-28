DO NOT ADJUST your set. “Matthew Perry: The Diane Sawyer Interview” (8 p.m., ABC) may seem like a relic of 1990s broadcast television, but it concerns Perry’s new book “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir.” The “Terrible” part concerns his struggles with addiction.
Since “Friends” concluded in 2004, Perry has had no shortage of television roles, both serious and comedic. He played a dedicated teacher in “The Ron Clark Story” and appeared in “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip,” Aaron Sorkin’s behind-the-scenes take on the making of an “SNL”-like sketch show. He starred in and executive produced a number of short-lived network sitcoms, including “Mr. Sunshine,” “Go On” and a reboot of “The Odd Couple.”
• This fall season began with a fantasy arms race of sorts, with very expensive productions — HBO’s “House of the Dragon” and Prime Video’s “The Rings of Power” — competing for viewers. For some time, “Rings” was the most-watched series on that streamer. But now that both series have completed their first seasons, Prime has a new hit on its hands. “The Peripheral,” adapted from a William S. Gibson novel and just in its second week, is already the most-watched series in Prime Video history.
For the uninitiated, “Peripheral” is set in the relatively near future, when a gaming whiz appears to be recruited by shadowy forces from an even more distant and dystopian date. A third episode streams today.
• One sure sign that the holiday season (and the season for launching Oscar-worthy movies) is just around the corner is the streaming debut of Netflix’s epic adaptation of “All Quiet on the Western Front.” Well received by critics during its brief theatrical run, it has already been selected as Germany’s submission for the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film.
This is the third adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque’s 1929 antiwar novel. The book was acclaimed internationally when it was first published and was among the first books banned by the Third Reich when Hitler came to power in 1933.
• In the spirit of the Halloween season, Apple TV+ will make the 1966 animated special “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” available to nonsubscribers for free for the next three nights.
Also streaming on Apple TV+, the 2022 documentary “Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues” offers a new biographical take on the trumpet player, entertainer and movie star who dominated American music, popular culture and jazz for the first six decades of the 20th century.
“Blues” makes extensive use of Armstrong’s vast holding of home recordings. These tapes reveal a man much more thoughtful and opinionated than his amiable public persona. The film also includes a wealth of interview footage, featuring Dick Cavett and Orson Welles.
Trumpeter Wynton Marsalis offers a younger musician’s evolution in attitudes. As a young man, he dismissed Armstrong’s tourist-friendly performances as “Uncle Tom,” but as a musician, he came to appreciate Armstrong’s originality and virtuosity and to see Armstrong in the context of his times — a man born while slavery was still a living memory and raised in a viciously segregated world.
Not unlike James Brown, Armstrong grew up in the shadow of brothels and would go on to be invited to the White House. The atmosphere of Armstrong’s Storyville upbringing is evoked in the new adaptation of “Interview With the Vampire,” airing on AMC.
• A cosmic accident allows an unhappily married woman to relive her 20s, wiser, but not older, in the Spanish-language series “If Only,” streaming on Netflix.
Other highlights
• Peyton and Cooper Manning host two season-ending episodes of “College Bowl” (8 p.m. and 9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG). The second episode is the season finale.
• The Houston Astros host the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the World Series (8 p.m., Fox).
• The musical “Dia de los Muertos” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) celebrates the Day of the Dead holiday.
Hostile extraterrestrials assume big-top disguises in the 1988 comedy shocker “Killer Klowns from Outer Space” (10 p.m., TMCX). Theme song performed by The Dickies.
Series notes
Hondo’s balancing act on “S.W.A.T.” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... A building collapse and a ghastly choice on “Fire Country” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... “20/20” (9 p.m., ABC) ... “Dateline” (10 p.m., NBC).
Late night
Jimmy Fallon welcomes Jim Parsons, Bobby Cannavale and JVKE on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Johnny Knoxville, Jake Lacy and Pusha T visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC, r).
