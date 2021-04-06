COMEDIES THAT arrive complete with an obvious subject and theme tend to stumble. “Home Economics” (8:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) is “about” class and money and how it comes between siblings. Comedies should be “about” being smart and funny. While obvious and sometimes vulgar, “Schitt’s Creek” explored class, family and money, but kept the accent on the laughs.
Topher Grace (“That ’70s Show”) stars as Tom, the middle child of three siblings. Once considered a promising author, his books have ceased selling. How do we know this? He tells us in a voice-over that continues throughout the show.
Sarah (Caitlin McGee) is the eldest, mother of two with her wife, Denise (Sasheer Zamata). They’re first seen crammed into a one-bedroom apartment, where the “kids’ room” is actually the top of a bunk bed. Sarah has just lost her job and is in no mood to go meet her rich younger brother Connor (Jimmy Tatro), who has just moved back to their town, presumably Los Angeles. He’s not only returned, but purchased some gigantic glass box that he repeatedly reminds everyone used to belong to Matt Damon.
Some vague financial machinations may have made Connor a gazillionaire, but he’d much rather act like a “dude,” and ride in the toy bumper cars that Matt Damon may have left behind. Everything about his home is outsized and off-putting to Sarah and Tom. The room where Connor’s daughter stores her toys is larger than most homes. But that doesn’t stop them from feeling awkward about hitting up their brother for some money.
Tom’s voice-over eventually morphs into the “hook” of the series. He’s decided on the subject of his next book and it’s his own family and the income disparity that seems to define them. He offers a hint that his siblings may not like that he’s using them for material.
Like any author, Tom has made himself the most three-dimensional of the group. Sarah seethes with resentment and sputters suitably “woke” diatribes that even her wife finds over the top. Connor is a thinly drawn man-child whose wealth is a mystery to everyone.
Some may see “Home” as some parable about America’s class divisions. But what exactly is it saying? Even Tom, the “author,” isn’t sure. He’s appalled by Connor’s garish excess, but wouldn’t mind sharing it.
We’re told on several occasions that their family ties bring them together despite their differences. But I’m not sure why anybody else would want to stick around.
• Netflix begins streaming “The Wedding Coach,” “This Is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist” and “Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute.”
Other highlights
• A tennis player avoids the inevitable on “Chicago Med” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
• The CW adds to its pile of remakes and reboots with “Kung Fu” (8 p.m., TV-PG).
• “Hemingway” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) concludes.
• Somebody works Severide’s last nerve on “Chicago Fire” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
• The four-part history “Exterminate All the Brutes” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) surveys the genocidal outcomes of European encounters with indigenous peoples in Africa and North America.
• The 2020 documentary “The Go-Go’s” (9:35 p.m., TMCX, TV-MA) concentrates on the punk origins of the band.
• Hondo feels the heat on “S.W.A.T.” (10 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
• Domestic abuse on “Chicago P.D.” (10 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
• Truth and consequences on “A Million Little Things” (10 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
Cult choice
Richard Dreyfuss became the youngest man to win a Best Actor Oscar for his performance in the 1977 Neil Simon comedy “The Goodbye Girl” (6 p.m., TCM, TV-14).
Series notes
“Tough as Nails” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “The Masked Singer” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... A tent situation on “The Goldbergs” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
Jason’s career hangs in the balance on “SEAL Team” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... “Game of Talents” (9 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... On two helpings of “The Conners” (ABC, TV-PG): double shifts (9 p.m.), startling gossip (9:30 p.m.) ... Taking one for the team on “Nancy Drew” (9 p.m., CW, TV-PG).
Late night
Lil Rel Howery appears on “Conan” (11 p.m., TBS) ... Leslie Odom Jr. and Michio Kaku are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Denis Leary, Cristin Milioti and Rod Wave on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Dr. Anthony Fauci and Diane von Furstenberg visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC, r) ... Kenan Thompson and Julien Baker appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (12:37 a.m., CBS).